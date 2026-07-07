Trump Threatens To Destroy Iran’s Bridges and Energy Infrastructure If No Deal Reached

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) President Donald Trump on Monday renewed his threats against Iran, saying that if a deal isn’t reached, the US will “finish the job” and target Iran’s bridges and energy infrastructure.

“We can knock down their bridges in one hour, we can knock out their energy supply…. They don’t have any ​money now. ​We haven’t ⁠given them any money,” he added.

The president’s threats are in themselves a violation of the US–Iran Memorandum of Understanding, which states that the two sides agreed to “refrain from the threat or use of force against each other.”

Trump’s comments came as a massive number of Iranians filled the streets of Tehran to attend a procession that was part of the funeral for Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed along with several family members by a US-Israeli attack on February 28, the first day of the bombing campaign.

Trump recently said that he gave Iran “the week off” for the funeral, which came after the US and Iran held indirect talks in Qatar on the implementation of the MoU, as the two sides remain far apart on several core issues, including the Israeli war in Lebanon, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran’s frozen funds.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.