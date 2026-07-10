Friday, July 10, 2026

Sen. McConnell’s Source Anonymously Rebuts ‘Brain Dead’ Rumors

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) An anonymous source familiar with Sen. Mitch McConnell’s health pushed back Thursday against swirling rumors that the 84-year-old Kentucky lawmaker may be “brain dead.”

The individual, without identifying themselves, told NewsNation that McConnell is “alive” and “not brain dead.”

“With his condition, he needs time to physically recover. But mentally he’s fine. The doctors want to make sure he’s okay,” said the source, described by NewsNation as someone “familiar with the situation.”

The source described McConnell’s return to the Senate next week both as possible but unlikely.

McConnell has been at the center of speculation since last month, when his office revealed that he had been hospitalized beginning June 14.

An EMS dispatch call, revealed by journalist Desirée Townsend, showed that first responders were sent to McConnell’s Washington, D.C., home that morning to attend to an individual who was found unconscious and potentially suffering cardiac arrest. Reports indicate that the individual was McConnell.

Podcast host Laura Loomer claimed earlier this week that a White House source had confided in her that McConnell was “brain dead” and “not coming back.” Townsend echoed Loomer’s claims.

Headline USA could not independently verify the allegations.

McConnell’s office has declined to provide details about the senator’s condition and has instead referred journalists to its June 14 statement on his hospitalization.

Three Republicans — commentator Scott Jennings, Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso — have said they spoke with McConnell for approximately 20 minutes after the “brain dead” claims emerged online.

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