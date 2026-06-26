Friday, June 26, 2026

Secret Service Text Messages Were ‘Compromised,’ Inspector General Finds

The DHS-OIG also scolded the Secret Service for allowing—and even encouraging—its agents to use their personal devices...

Posted by Ken Silva
One of these men is David King, the Secret Service sniper who shot the July 13 would-be Trump assassin --albeit 15 seconds after shooting began. PHOTO: Butler rally attendee Bradford Price
One of these men is David King, the Secret Service sniper who shot the July 13 would-be Trump assassin --albeit 15 seconds after shooting began. PHOTO: Butler rally attendee Bradford Price

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A Homeland Security Inspector General’s investigation has revealed that some Secret Service text messages were “compromised” thanks to an unsecured third-party messaging app.

In a report issued earlier this week, the DHS-OIG said that the Secret Service deployed a third-party messaging app on agency-owned devices in March 2025.

“A limited number of Secret Service messages were compromised when the messaging solution improperly stored them on unsecured third-party servers,” the DHS-OIG report says.

The Secret Service told the DHS-OIG that the compromised messages contained employees’ information—but not “operationally sensitive data.” However, the DHS inspector general said he did not review the accuracy of the Secret Service’s claim.

The DHS-OIG also scolded the Secret Service for allowing—and even encouraging—its agents to use their personal devices. One official told the inspector general that using personal devices was necessary to communicate overseas with foreign stakeholders.

Additionally, agents don’t wipe their devices when returning from overseas trips, the report found.

“Until the Secret Service improves security controls for mobile devices used overseas, employees’ sensitive device information and communication with protectees face similar risks,” the inspector general warned. “These risks are even greater when employees rely on personal devices, which also lack Mobile Threat Defense and are not routinely wiped after travel.”

In response to the audit, the Secret Service promised to increase training and enforce protocols to make sure agents aren’t using their personal devices.

The DHS OIG study was launched after President Donald Trump was nearly assassinated at his July 13, 2024, campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The inspector general has also reviewed other elements of the agency, including how its snipers are trained. In that review, the DHS-OIG found that they’re overworked and not properly qualified.

The inspector general is reportedly being blocked from conducting some of this review.  DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari told Congress in March that he’s being blocked from investigating the agency’s intelligence-sharing ahead of the Butler rally.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Supreme Court Upholds Executive Authority in Immigration Cases

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com