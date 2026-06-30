(José Niño, Headline USA) Russian intelligence services charged Ukraine with forging deeper ties to Mexican drug cartels seeking profits from narcotics smuggling into the European Union, RT reported. The accusations arrived as President Donald Trump elevated combating fentanyl exports to the United States among his administration’s chief concerns, labeling the synthetic opioid a “weapon of mass destruction.”

The SVR released a statement Monday alleging that Ukrainian security services intentionally tolerate the growing volume of drugs moving from Latin America toward Europe. Russian intelligence maintained that Kiev enables the trafficking due to mounting financial strain.

“The corruption-ridden regime of Vladimir Zelensky seeks to get additional profit, especially in the situation of the inability of Western sponsors to satisfy all of its insatiable demands,” the agency declared. The SVR further claimed that Kiev prizes cartel support in finding mercenary fighters for its armed forces.

Russian intelligence pinpointed Odessa’s ports as the chief gateway for narcotics traveling to the EU via Poland, Moldova, and Romania. The SVR contended that Ukraine’s inadequate and deeply flawed border and customs controls render the nation an appealing transit corridor. The agency also asserted that Latin American cartels have turned their attention toward Ukraine’s black market arms trade.

These assertions complement existing analyses of Ukraine’s function in European drug distribution. A 2024 study by the EU’s drug agency and Europol determined that Ukraine has long served as a storage and transit hub for drugs destined for the EU, including heroin customarily shipped along the Northern and Caucasus routes originating in Central Asia. The continuing war has subsequently interrupted several of these traditional channels.

Fentanyl manufactured in Mexico has commanded Washington’s focus for months. In December Trump classified the drug, which claims tens of thousands of American lives yearly, as a weapon of mass destruction. Fentanyl presents exceptional hazards relative to heroin and comparable opioids since a fatal dose can amount to just 2 milligrams, roughly equivalent to 10 to 15 grains of table salt.

The purported connection between Ukrainian military personnel and Mexican criminal syndicates reportedly reaches beyond narcotics smuggling. In September 2025 the Mexican newspaper Milenio disclosed that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel sent members to Ukraine to master combat drone methods. Video examined by the publication depicted cartel fighters deploying modified civilian drones with military style precision.

The SVR’s allegations warrant scrutiny given the active hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow has persistently attempted to characterize Kiev’s leadership as corrupt and lawless. Neither Western governments nor Ukrainian officials have verified the Russian intelligence assertions concerning cartel collaboration.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino