Monday, April 22, 2024

Report: Obama/Clinton Advisor Charged for Possessing Child Porn

'He was deployed to Afghanistan...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Former Obama and Clinton advisor Rahamim “Rami” Shy was recently charged with possessing child porn. PHOTO: C-SPAN
Former Obama and Clinton advisor Rahamim “Rami” Shy was recently charged with possessing child porn. PHOTO: C-SPAN

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Daily Mail reported Sunday that a former advisor for President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been charged with several child sex offenses in the United Kingdom.

The advisor, Rahamim “Rami” Shy, 46, faces allegations of soliciting sex from a minor and possessing child porn. He was arrested in late February by Bedfordshire Police, and appeared at Luton Crown Court on Friday, according to the Daily Mail. He was reportedly remanded into custody and has another hearing scheduled for June. He has not yet pled to the charges, and his trial is set for August.

According to the Daily Mail, Shy worked in a senior role at the Treasury Department from 2008 to 2014. He also reportedly provided policy analysis to chiefs of staff at the Defense Department.

“He was deployed to Afghanistan to provide expertise to the Nato-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), which was set up to maintain stability following the America-led invasion of the country,” the Daily Mail reported. Citing his LinkedIn page, the Daily Mail added that Shy provided ISAF with counter- terrorist finance expertise and went on to present the US’s strategy on Afghanistan to a congressional hearing in 2010.

Shy was also reportedly a student at Rutgers University in New Jersey before he studied international security policy at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs in New York.

Shy’s LinkedIn page, which has been taken down, said his last job was at Citibank. The bank reportedly said Shy no longer works there.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

