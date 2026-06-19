Report: Netanyahu Aims To Influence US-Iran Deal Through US Media Figures, Senators

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is aiming to influence the terms of the final US-Iran deal through pro-Israel “right-wing” media figures, CNN reported on Thursday, citing an Israeli official.

The only media figure mentioned by name in the report was Mark Levin, a long-time radio broadcaster and Fox News host, who is extremely pro-war and pro-Israel and has been harshly critical of the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding to end the conflict.

Levin suggested in a post on X on Thursday that the US should pursue a different strategy to get through the midterm elections and then restart the war.

“Time for a change in strategy. We should consider slow walking the enemy, building up our munitions, our oil reserves, get the price of gasoline down, get through the midterms, then knock them out,” Levin said. “Instead of rushing to a deal, building up their oil industry, transferring billions to them, etc.”

During the US-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran, Trump defended Levin from criticism from other conservative commentators who opposed the war. “Mark Levin, a truly Great American Patriot, is somewhat under siege by other people with far less Intellect, Capability, and Love for our Country,” Trump said in a long post on Truth Social in March.

The CNN report said that Netanyahu will also aim to lean on pro-Israel senators to influence the deal, such as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who maintains close contact with the Israeli leader.

Graham said in a post on X on Wednesday that he supported the US signing the MoU with Iran but expressed skepticism that a final deal could be reached.

“Whether or not the United States can reach an acceptable, verifiable deal with Iran regarding its nuclear program and other issues is yet to be determined, but I see little downside to trying,” Graham said.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.