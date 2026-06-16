Pro Life Org Asks Senate for Another Bill to Keep abortion Defunded of Tax Dollars

(Tate Rosentreter, The Center Square) With the Working Family Tax Cuts that defunded abortion from federal Medicaid dollars set to expire on July 4, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America sent a letter to Senate Republicans asking them to pursue another budget reconciliation bill to keep taxpayer dollars from funding abortion.

Communications director for SBA Pro-Life America Kelsey Pritchard told The Center Square that “reconciliation is the only viable legislative path to defund Big Abortion again.”

“We know margins for a 3.0 bill will be tight, but Republicans must do everything within their power to renew the defunding measure,” Pritchard said.

“Through our letter and conversations with leaders on Capitol Hill, we hope to spur Republican lawmakers to do everything within their power to once again defund Planned Parenthood and abortion businesses from our Medicaid dollars.”

Pritchard said that “defunding Big Abortion again isn’t just the right thing, it’s the politically smart thing in a midterm election year.”

“A nationwide survey conducted by Cygnal found that a full 75% of Republican primary voters support defunding Planned Parenthood, America’s largest abortion business,” Pritchard said.

“We are doing our part at SBA by investing $160 million in 2026 and 2028 for candidates who will take pro-life action at the national level,” Pritchard said.

“As the largest pro-life field operation in the country, we’re on the ground in Georgia, Ohio, Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and other states,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard told The Center Square that “according to their own most recent annual report, Planned Parenthood boasted a record 434,450 abortions in one year.”

“Planned Parenthood has killed women as well as their unborn children,” Pritchard said. “An 18-year-old girl in Colorado died after a late-term abortion at a Planned Parenthood facility last year.”

“According to family, rather than call an ambulance immediately, Fort Collins Planned Parenthood admitted waiting too long to call for help and specifically requested no sirens on the ride to the hospital,” Pritchard said, as The Center Square previously reported.

“Abortion businesses should not be getting a dime of our taxpayer dollars,” Pritchard said.

“Since the start of 2025, 54 Planned Parenthoods have closed their doors as taxpayer funding dries up and their crumbling infrastructure fails to keep pace with real health care providers,” Pritchard said.

“Defunding big abortion is now the default expectation from the pro-life movement,” Pritchard said.

In its letter, SBA thanked U.S. Senate Republicans for helping to “accomplish something historic” by the Working Families Tax Cuts which defunded “Big Abortion businesses of their federal Medicaid dollars for one year.”

These tax cuts, also known as H.R. 1, were signed into law on July 4, 2025, meaning that they will expire in just a few weeks.

SBA wrote to the senators: “In light of the completion of Reconciliation 2.0, it is essential that Congress direct its attention towards another reconciliation bill that stops abortion businesses from receiving American taxpayer dollars.”