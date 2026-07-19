(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Roger Waters, the Pink Floyd veteran responsible for its 1979 masterwork The Wall, slammed European nations for trying unnecessarily to extend war with Russia in order to reap the profits from it, according to Kremlin mouthpiece Russia Today.

Waters, who has been outspoken in his often controversial, anti-globalist hot-takes throughout much of his life and career, held nothing back during a recent interview with like-minded controversy embracer Tucker Carlson.

The wide-ranging conversation touched on an array of hot topics, including the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the JFK assassination and the Israeli—Palestinian conflict, as well as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Waters accused Western governments — particularly those in the European Union — of censoring RT in order to push anti-Russian propaganda that benefited the elite ruling class.

“It sort of breaks my heart that I can’t watch RT anymore because it’s banned,” he said.

Many EU officials have touted Ukraine’s ability to hold the line as evidence that the investment was paying off, while assuming — falsely, perhaps — that Russia’s objective was to claim additional territory.

“Look at things from a Moscow perspective,” Finnish President Alexander Stubb told CNBC during the NATO summit in Turkey this month. “In the past four years, during the active war, they have advanced 60 kilometers. In World War II, they went from Moscow to Berlin, that’s 1,400 kilometers.”

He added that European allies needed to continue their support with drone warfare and other air defenses.

“My message is that yes, Europe needs to ramp up, but you know what, Ukraine needs NATO, but NATO needs Ukraine as much as the other way around,” Stubb claimed.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy — who suspended democratic elections for the duration of the war — recently raised some alarm after unexpectedly firing top officials, including his defense minister, Mykhailo Fedorov.

“A new structure has been launched, many staff members have been dismissed, and numerous processes have been initiated,” Fedorov wrote in a parting message posted on Telegram, as translated by The Hill.

Nonetheless, recent reports from European officials have suggested the tide of the war has turned in favor of the former Soviet satellite, which first shook off its Russian-backed government in a 2014 color revolution backed by the Obama administration.

“Russia is certainly not winning the war against Ukraine right now,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told CNBC during the NATO summit. “Ukraine is having spectacular successes.”

Waters questioned whether Russia’s objectives had been accurately conveyed to Western audiences without direct access to all of the information.

“The Russians don’t want to invade Europe. What are they talking about?” he said, citing a common talking point used by proponents of Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia as justification for continuing to supply weapons and other resources.

The legendary bassist observed that the warmongering did little to benefit the actual people of Ukraine, echoing points previously made by Carlson.

EU officials “don’t make any pretense that they care,” Waters said.

Carlson, Fox News’s former top-rated primetime host, was fired from his role in 2023, just months after pro-Ukraine investment giant BlackRock acquired a 15.1% stake in the Fox Corporation.

He had been a regular critic of the war, leading many to question its true objectives and costs.

Carlson, now an independent podcaster, has also criticized the Trump administration over its war with Iran and capitulation to Israel. He recently announced his departure from the Republican Party, hinting at the establishment of a third party.

Waters suggested that the rock star and Fox star could unite to tear down the industrial war complex and its thought-control efforts, brick by brick.

“[Y]ou, with your audience – or me with my tiny voice – can join with our brothers and sisters and pull together the ordinary working people all over the globe, and we can make the voice of the choir so loud that we can drown out the propaganda of the ruling class,” he said.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.