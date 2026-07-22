Newly Unearthed FBI Records Hint at an Egyptian Link to the TWA 800 Explosion

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Last Friday was the 30th anniversary of the July 17, 1996, explosion of Trans World Airlines (TWA) Flight 800—a tragedy that claimed the lives of 230 people traveling from New York City to Paris, France.

The U.S. government has maintained for decades that the TWA 800 explosion was caused by a mechanical failure—namely, the ignition of flammable fuel/air mixture in one of the fuel tanks. But thanks to dozens of witness reports and a plethora of other evidence, speculation remains that the explosion may have been caused by a missile or bomb.

And now, newly unearthed FBI records add to the theory that the TWA 800 explosion was the result of a terrorist attack. Those records were recently obtained by the transparency organization Judicial Watch, which published a documentary on TWA 800 on Monday. They include a three-page document written in the wake of the attack, stating that “FBI headquarters is in receipt of faxes generated from Cairo claiming credit.”

Newly unearthed records from Judicial Watch show that the FBI received faxes from Egypt claiming credit for the downing of TWA Flight 800 hours after that incident. The FBI initially pursued the theory that it was a missile attack, but later ruled it was a mechanical failure. pic.twitter.com/2i3kZLHldP — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) July 22, 2026

The document said that a meeting was scheduled for the night of July 18, 1996, to coordinate the bureau’s investigation, but no further information about Cairo, the capital of Egypt, is included. The document also includes more details about a possible missile attack.

“AN INDIVIDUAL ON LONG ISLAND, RESIDING IN THE VICINITY OF THE CRASH SITE, WHO, WHILE OUT ON A ROUTINE WALK, OBSERVED WHAT HE DESCRIBED AS A ‘FIREWORKS LIKE’ OBJECT ASCEND INTO THE AIR. HE OBSERVED A ‘WHITE PUFF’ EMERGE AND THEN BREAK IN TWO, GENERATING A FIREBALL, DESCENDING FROM THE SKY,” the FBI document says.

“NEW YORK IS CONDUCTING INVESTIGATION IN THIS REGION IN AN EFFORT TO DISCOVER ANY EVIDENCE REMAINING, SCORCH MARKS OR PARTS CONSISTENT WITH THE FIRING OF A MISSILE FROM THAT LOCATION … [REDACTED] STATES THAT A SHOULDER FIRED ROCKET, KNOWN AS A MANPAD, WOULD FUNCTION CONSISTENT WITH THIS EYEWITNESS’ ACCOUNT.”

Meanwhile, Judicial Watch is also suing the CIA for records on the incident. The agency published a video in 1997 claiming that witnesses who claimed to see a missile were mistaken, and that they actually saw burning fuel from the already-damaged aircraft ascending after the initial explosion.

“After 30 years, serious questions remain about the federal government’s handling of the TWA Flight 800 investigation,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a press release about his group’s efforts to investigate the incident.

“We are suing for transparency about how the CIA became involved and how it reached conclusions that differ so significantly from the accounts of other experts and more than 200 eyewitnesses.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.