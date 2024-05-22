National Scholarship Backed by Gold to Provide College Funding for Exceptional Students

(Money Metals News Service) For the ninth straight year, a national precious metals dealer is teaming up with the nation’s preeminent sound money policy group to help students pay for the ever-increasing costs associated with continuing education.

Money Metals Exchange has partnered with the Sound Money Defense League to present the 2024 Sound Money Scholarship — the first gold-backed scholarship of the modern era.

Starting in 2016, these organizations have set aside 100 ounces of physical gold (currently worth more than $240,000) to reward outstanding students who display a thorough understanding of economics, monetary policy, and sound money.

The Sound Money Scholarship is open to high school seniors, undergraduates, and graduate students with an interest in economics: specifically the free-market tradition. Applicants do not have to be economics majors to be eligible to receive this scholarship.

Money Metals Exchange and the Sound Money Defense League also announced this year’s blue-ribbon panel of judges:

Jerry Kirkpatrick, PhD is Professor Emeritus of International Business and Marketing at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona (aka Cal Poly Pomona).

Sen. Eric Brakey serves as the Executive Director of the Free State Project. Brakey began his political journey as the Maine State Director for the Ron Paul 2012 Presidential Campaign and became the youngest state senator in America two years later. Over three non-consecutive terms in public office, Senator Eric Brakey has been a leading critic of inflationary policies and an advocate for sound money, championing legislation to remove taxes and restore legal tender status for gold and silver.

Ken Silva is a reporter for Headline USA and a contributor to The Libertarian Institute. He has more than a decade of experience in journalism, covering topics such as FBI corruption, offshore finance, and extremist politics. His favorite reporter is the late JD Cash.

Lawrence W. (“Larry”) Reed became President Emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education (FEE) in 2008 after serving as chairman of its board of trustees in the 1990s and both writing and speaking for FEE since the late 1970s. He previously served for 21 years as President of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy in Midland, Michigan (1987-2008). He also taught economics full-time from 1977 to 1984 at Northwood University in Michigan and chaired its Department of Economics from 1982 to 1984.

Last year, the Sound Money Scholarship received entries from students attending more than 150 different schools across 44 states, Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., six countries, and three continents, and nine exceptional students were awarded $13,500 in scholarship money.

Articles found to be written by AI will be automatically disqualified from consideration. The deadline to submit applications is October 31, 2024.

For more information, please visit moneymetals.com/scholarship or email [email protected].