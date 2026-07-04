Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Charged after Hit-and-Run Crash

(Headline USA) Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was involved in a hit and run on Friday in California’s wine country that left one car with “major damage,” according to local authorities, who said that the 86-year-old could face misdemeanor charges for the collision.

Shortly after the announcement, the Daily Mail reported that Paul Pelosi was indeed hit with a misdemeanor.

He was driving his brown convertible in Yountville, a small town in the heart of wine country in Napa County, when he struck a legally parked car on the side of the road, briefly stopped and then drove away, Napa County Sheriff’s department said in a news release on Saturday. There were no reported injuries.

A witness saw the collision and called 911. Shortly after, sheriff’s deputies then found Paul Pelosi with severe damage to the front of his car on a nearby road roughly one quarter of a mile away. The octogenarian told officers that he knew he hit something but wasn’t sure when or what caused the damage to his car.

Paul Pelosi didn’t have any alcohol in his system at the time of the crash, according to the statement. The sheriff’s department referred Paul Pelosi to the California Department of Motor Vehicles to initiate a process that will determine whether he is able to continue driving — a process that officials say is “common” for elderly drivers.

He wasn’t arrested, and because no one was physically injured, the sheriff’s department recommended a misdemeanor that charges Paul Pelosi with fleeing the scene of an accident.

A staffer for Congresswoman Pelosi didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment on Saturday afternoon.

Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty in 2022 to misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence in Napa County. He was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation — though he only served two days in jail and received good conduct credit for two other days, leaving just one day to serve in a work program at the local courthouse.

As part of his probation, Paul Pelosi he was also required to attend a three-month drinking driver class, and install an ignition interlock device, where the driver has to provide a breath sample to prove sobriety before the engine will start. He was also ordered to pay about $5,000 in victim restitution for medical bills and lost wages and nearly $2,000 in fines.

Shortly after that crash, Paul Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer at the couple’s San Francisco home in late 2022.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press