Quantcast
Tuesday, November 5, 2024

‘What The Flying F**k?’: Elon Musk Calls Out Obama, Dems for ‘Deliberately Pushing’ Debunked Trump Hoaxes

'That’s how it is with politics. But when you have deliberate, concerted, repeated pushing of hoaxes, you’re like, wait a second...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Elon Musk
Elon Musk / IMAGE: PowerfulJRE via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Billionaire Elon Musk called out former President Barack Obama for “deliberately pushing hoaxes” about Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in a surprise interview Monday on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Obama repeated false claims on Sunday at a Harris-Walz rally in Milwaukee that Trump called neo-Nazis and white supremacists “very fine people” during an August 2017 news conference following violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Obama’s last-ditch lie—debunked by left-leaning fact-checking website Snopes seven years later—has been a frequent rallying cry among Democrats hoping to damage Trump politically.

Musk told podcaster Joe Rogan that Democrats are “doing all the things that they accuse Trump of doing.”

Rogan added that Democrats do so “openly.”

The SpaceX CEO acknowledged that politicians often exaggerate and bend the truth, but he said the amount of anti-Trump hoaxes Democrats lean on is over the top.

“That’s how it is with politics. But when you have deliberate, concerted, repeated pushing of hoaxes, you’re like, wait a second,” Musk continued. “Come on, man. This is too far.”

“And you’re supposed to be the good guys,” Rogan said of the Democrats.

Musk said Democrats can’t claim to be good and honest if they purposefully push disproven falsehoods.

He mentioned Snopes’s fact-check of the “very fine people” hoax, prompting Rogan to bring up Obama’s recent evocation of the lie on stage.

“What the flying f**k?” Musk exclaimed.

“He doesn’t give a f**k,” Rogan responded.

“That’s a flat-out, goddamn f**king lie,” Musk said.

When a reporter asked Trump if he puts “alt-left and white supremacists” on the “same moral plane,” Trump punted his line of questioning and recalled that “the Left” he was referring to came at the other side “with clubs” during the unrest.

“Excuse me, they didn’t put themselves down as neo-Nazis, and you had some very bad people in that group,” Trump said. “But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides.”

The former president added that individuals were there to protest the removal of a statue.

“You had people in that group—excuse me, excuse me, I saw the same pictures as you did,” Trump continued. “You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name.”

Trump condemned the Neo-Nazis and acknowledged others who were there.

“I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally,” Trump added later in the same exchange. “But you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists, OK? And the press has treated them absolutely unfairly.”

Snopes rated the Charlottesville hoax as “False” in June, providing a full transcript of the interaction.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Gold’s Next Move Is Coming
Next article
Biden’s $320 Million Gaza Pier Boondoggle Cost a U.S. Soldier His Life

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com