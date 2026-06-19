Michigan Republicans Blast Whitmer’s Europe Trip as Budget Deadline Nears

(Elyse Apel, The Center Square) Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is facing criticism from Republicans for traveling to Europe as critical state budget negotiations are ongoing ahead of a July 1 deadline.

This comes as Whitmer, a Democrat, is currently leading a “Team Michigan” delegation to France, Belgium and Luxembourg for a week-long trip. The delegation includes officials from the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and representatives from Michigan’s health care sector.

Whitmer’s office argues the trip is critical for business relations.

“On this investment mission, we’ll strengthen ties with European allies, showcase Michigan’s leadership in advanced manufacturing, aerospace, defense, and innovation, and bring home new opportunities that create good-paying jobs for Michiganders,” Whitmer said earlier this week.

Republican lawmakers argue the timing is inappropriate with lawmakers in the divided state legislature still negotiating the state’s budget.

State Reps. Greg Markkanen, R-Hancock, and Tim Kelly, R-Saginaw Township, who chair House budget committees responsible for education funding, said budget talks have stalled while Whitmer is overseas.

“Productive budget negotiations are on hold because the governor wanted to go vacation in Europe,” Markkanen said. “Our schools are waiting on us to get the budget done; we don’t have time for state-funded croissant tastings or TikTok videos in front of the Eiffel Tower.”

Kelly said school districts need budget certainty soon.

“The House did its part,” Kelly said. “We’re ready to finish the job, but we can’t do it alone. We need Gov. Whitmer to get back to Lansing, so we can give schools clarity.”

Whitmer’s office has defended the trip as an “international investment mission.”

The trip began with the delegation’s attendance at Eurosatory, a major defense and security conference in Paris. According to the governor’s office, Whitmer is the only American governor attending Eurosatory this year.

“Michigan’s ongoing relationships across Europe continue to create opportunities for our businesses, workers, and communities,” said MEDC CEO Quentin L. Messer, Jr. “As an international-facing state, these engagements help position Michigan businesses of all sizes for growth, thus creating more opportunities for Michiganders while reinforcing our state’s reputation as a trusted global partner.”

State Rep. Matt Maddock, R-Milford, vice chair of the House Appropriations Committee, is also criticizing Whitmer’s travel, calling it “globe-trotting across Europe at the worst possible time.”

“We are 15 days from the July 1 budget deadline, and Governor Whitmer is AWOL yet again, spending nearly half of the time between now and then overseas on her third European excursion of the year and holding up budget negotiations,” Maddock said.

The criticism was echoed by the conservative nonprofit Michigan Forward Network.

“Gretchen Whitmer will do anything to avoid being in the state she’s supposed to be leading,” Michigan Forward Network spokesman Gabe Butzke said in a statement. “Our students are struggling to read, our income growth is in the toilet, and our unemployment rate is one of the worst in the country, but the governor would rather be in Paris.”

This is not the first time Whitmer has faced criticism over her international travel, which reportedly cost roughly $1 million in 2025.

Whitmer’s office said 12 Michigan-based companies exhibited at Eurosatory through the state’s international trade program.

While in Paris, Whitmer met with executives from several companies that have recently expanded or announced investments in Michigan, including Saab, American Rheinmetall and RENK Group.

The governor’s office said the companies represented in those meetings have committed hundreds of millions of dollars in investment and more than 800 jobs to Michigan communities.

“Across the globe, we’re telling Michigan’s story and showing the world that Michigan is the best place to build, grow, and innovate,” Whitmer said on Wednesday. “Let’s keep working together to build on our economic momentum and help more families and businesses ‘make it’ in Michigan.”

Whitmer is scheduled to travel to Belgium and Luxembourg before returning to Michigan.