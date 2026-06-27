Michael Pento Warns: A Bigger Crisis Is Coming

(Money Metals News Service) The U.S. economy may appear resilient on the surface, but beneath the headlines, Michael Pento believes serious problems are building.

During a recent appearance on the Money Metals podcast with host Mike Maharrey, the founder and president of Pento Portfolio Strategies argued that mounting debt, inflated asset prices, and misguided monetary policy have created conditions that could produce an economic crisis larger than the 2008 financial meltdown.

While many investors remain focused on inflation, interest rates, and geopolitical tensions, Pento believes the biggest risks are structural—and they’re only getting worse.

(Interview Starts Around 8:37 Mark)

The Economy Is Built on Unsustainable Debt

Pento believes America’s debt burden has reached a point where the economy can no longer function normally.

Federal debt continues to climb while businesses and consumers remain heavily leveraged. According to Pento, these obligations have grown so large that the Federal Reserve has far fewer options than it did during previous downturns.

He argued that the next recession isn’t simply a question of if, but when. Once economic growth contracts, tax revenues will fall, government spending will rise automatically, and annual deficits could explode.

That, he says, would almost certainly pressure the Federal Reserve into creating even more money to finance government borrowing, further weakening confidence in the dollar and the broader financial system.

Three Bubbles Could Burst at Once

Unlike 2008, when housing was at the center of the crisis, Pento believes today’s risks are spread across multiple sectors.

He described the current environment as three major bubbles occurring simultaneously: stocks, real estate, and credit.

Years of historically low interest rates encouraged excessive borrowing while pushing investors into increasingly risky assets. More recently, massive investment surrounding artificial intelligence has added another layer of speculation to already expensive markets.

Pento warned that if one of these bubbles begins to unravel, the others could quickly follow, creating a much broader financial crisis than investors experienced during the Global Financial Crisis.

Why He Doesn’t Expect More Rate Hikes

One of the interview’s most surprising arguments centered on the Federal Reserve.

Although many investors expect policymakers to continue raising interest rates, Pento believes the opposite is more likely. In his view, inflation is already beginning to cool while economic growth slows, making future rate cuts far more probable than additional hikes.

He also questioned whether policymakers could realistically maintain restrictive monetary policy given the enormous amount of government debt that must be financed.

If growth weakens as he expects, Pento believes the Federal Reserve will once again prioritize supporting the economy over aggressively fighting inflation.

Gold Could Be Positioned to Benefit

That outlook helps explain why Pento has become increasingly optimistic about precious metals after their recent correction.

He argued that many investors have become overly pessimistic on gold because they expect inflation to remain elevated and interest rates to continue climbing.

If those assumptions prove wrong, slowing growth and easier monetary policy could create a much more favorable environment for gold prices.

Pento also pointed to gold mining companies as an area of opportunity, noting that lower energy prices could improve mining profitability while higher gold prices boost revenues.

Physical Gold Still Matters

Beyond his outlook for prices, Pento emphasized the importance of owning physical precious metals.

He recommends that investors maintain a permanent allocation to physical gold that they personally control, viewing it as long-term financial insurance rather than a short-term investment.

Additional exposure to gold and mining stocks can then be adjusted as economic conditions evolve, but he believes every investor should have some physical bullion outside the traditional financial system.

Looking Beyond the Headlines

Pento also cautioned against relying solely on headline economic data.

He argued that recent employment reports appear stronger than they really are, with much of the job growth concentrated in temporary hiring related to the FIFA World Cup and government employment rather than broad private-sector expansion.

Likewise, he criticized the Federal Reserve for continuing to expand its balance sheet despite public discussions about tighter monetary policy, suggesting actions speak louder than rhetoric.

Active Investing for a More Volatile Future

As markets become increasingly dependent on government intervention and monetary policy, Pento believes investors should rethink traditional buy-and-hold strategies.

Rather than assuming markets will continue delivering strong long-term returns, he expects greater volatility, more frequent policy interventions, and larger economic swings than investors have experienced over the past decade.

That environment, he argues, rewards active portfolio management and greater diversification—including meaningful exposure to precious metals.

The Bottom Line

Michael Pento’s warning extends well beyond the next Federal Reserve meeting or the next inflation report.

He believes decades of debt accumulation, easy money, and inflated asset prices have created an economy that has become increasingly fragile. While policymakers may attempt to delay the inevitable through additional monetary stimulus, Pento argues that those actions ultimately increase the risks facing investors.

For those looking to prepare, he believes the answers remain the same: reduce exposure to overvalued assets, stay diversified, and own physical gold as a hedge against the financial uncertainty that may lie ahead.