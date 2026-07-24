Man Who Jumped from Building to Evade Arrest Pleads Guilty to Fraud: Report

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) An alleged fraudster who gained national attention after jumping from a fourth-floor window to evade FBI agents has pleaded guilty to health care fraud, several news outlets reported Thursday.

Muhammad Abdulqadir Omar pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, according to court filings reviewed by KSTP and Fox 9 KMSP.

Omar made headlines in May after leaping from a fourth-floor window as FBI agents executed a search warrant and attempted to arrest him. He broke a leg and was taken into custody a few hours later at a relative’s home, according to Yahoo News.

Omar and Ibrahim Bashir Abdi were accused of siphoning more than $3 million in taxpayer funds through an alleged Medicaid fraud scheme.

According to KSTP, the pair of alleged fraudsters submitted false Medicaid claims through North Home Health Care LLC and South Home Health Care LLC.

Omar is one of at least 15 defendants charged in an alleged $90 million health care fraud scheme, according to a press conference held by the DOJ earlier this year.

The guilty plea comes as President Donald Trump has made eliminating government fraud a key priority of his administration.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, has faced criticism over allegations that his government turned a blind eye to warning signs of large-scale fraud. He has denied wrongdoing.

Walz suspended his reelection campaign amid mounting criticism after Vice President J.D. Vance’s government fraud task force referred him and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to the DOJ for criminal investigation.