Sunday, July 19, 2026

Meet Graham Platner’s Stunning and Brave Potential Replacement

'I’m just an angry citizen now, and if I got elected I’d be an angry senator...'

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Ashley Webb
Asley Webb / IMAGE: X

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Social media exploded following a Democratic debate for the special primary to replace disgraced Maine senatorial candidate Graham Platner.

At least one candidate appeared to be a step backward from the alleged Nazi rapist, who was recently forced out by powerful elites within his own party after his poll numbers began to drop.

Office-seeker Ashley Webb cited prior failed campaigns as the top qualification for holding office.

“I ran for office several times. Didn’t win, but I did run,” Webb said. “And then, um, I’m a songwriter, and then I write my own books, and then, I suppose my transparency — I wouldn’t lie to the people, and I wouldn’t deceive the people like we’re being deceived right now.”

Many speculated, though, that that full-figured lady in a floral dress and husky voice might be deceiving the public on at least one important detail.

In fact, some accused Webb of having touched up an author photo used to promote the memoir I Am Ashley with help from artificial intelligence.

Webb subsequently acknowledged being a biological male, suggesting that, if elected as the second openly transgender lawmaker to Congress (and first in the U.S. Senate), the candidate would make the LGBT agenda a top priority.

“With the trans community, like, we’re being dehumanized,” Webb said. “They say we want to hurt people. I don’t want to hurt anybody; I just want to use the bathroom. And if they want me to use the men’s room, I will, but I don’t want to be assaulted.”

There is no evidence that Webb would be sexually assaulted while using the men’s restroom, unless perhaps Platner were in it.

However, Webb did cause many to salivate while addressing his plan to rein in the government’s profligate spending.

“I believe they called it pork bellying,” Webb said. “By cutting out the pork bellying from all the bills, sure that would save a lot of money as well…”

Despite calling for “unity” at times — perhaps referring to the intra-party turmoil Democrats are experiencing amid the Platner fallout, Webb promised to be a strident voice in opposition to Trump administration policies.

“I suppose the biggest thing is, like, I’m just an angry citizen now, and if I got elected I’d be an angry senator,” Webb said.

Maine Democrats will hold a special nominating convention on Saturday, July 25, during which 601 delegates will decide the nominee.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

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