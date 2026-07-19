Meet Graham Platner’s Stunning and Brave Potential Replacement

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Social media exploded following a Democratic debate for the special primary to replace disgraced Maine senatorial candidate Graham Platner.

MODERATOR: "What qualifications do you have to serve in the U.S. Senate?" Maine Democrat Ashley Webb: "I'm a songwriter and I write my own books." pic.twitter.com/csMIFkmt4Q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2026

At least one candidate appeared to be a step backward from the alleged Nazi rapist, who was recently forced out by powerful elites within his own party after his poll numbers began to drop.

Office-seeker Ashley Webb cited prior failed campaigns as the top qualification for holding office.

“I ran for office several times. Didn’t win, but I did run,” Webb said. “And then, um, I’m a songwriter, and then I write my own books, and then, I suppose my transparency — I wouldn’t lie to the people, and I wouldn’t deceive the people like we’re being deceived right now.”

Many speculated, though, that that full-figured lady in a floral dress and husky voice might be deceiving the public on at least one important detail.

I can reveal the real identity of "Ashley" Webb, the Maine trans leftist running to replace Graham Platner as the Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate. His real name is James Charles Webb, and he was born in August 1983. On his Substack, he admits to being a "biological male," but… pic.twitter.com/F6kXDkMVVY — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 18, 2026

In fact, some accused Webb of having touched up an author photo used to promote the memoir I Am Ashley with help from artificial intelligence.

A transgender Democrat vying to be the Senator for Maine in the wake of Graham Platner stepping down was caught out using an exceptionally flattering AI image of herself to promote her memoir.

It was after the debate that social media users found that Webb has a memoir, titled… pic.twitter.com/6jScORiYBi — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) July 17, 2026

Webb subsequently acknowledged being a biological male, suggesting that, if elected as the second openly transgender lawmaker to Congress (and first in the U.S. Senate), the candidate would make the LGBT agenda a top priority.

“With the trans community, like, we’re being dehumanized,” Webb said. “They say we want to hurt people. I don’t want to hurt anybody; I just want to use the bathroom. And if they want me to use the men’s room, I will, but I don’t want to be assaulted.”

There is no evidence that Webb would be sexually assaulted while using the men’s restroom, unless perhaps Platner were in it.

Nobody is going to assault Meatloaf in the men’s bathroom. https://t.co/9LcCgIowh4 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 17, 2026

However, Webb did cause many to salivate while addressing his plan to rein in the government’s profligate spending.

“I believe they called it pork bellying,” Webb said. “By cutting out the pork bellying from all the bills, sure that would save a lot of money as well…”

Checking in on the Maine Senate Debate: “I believe they called it pork bellying by cutting out the pork belly from all the bills, sure that would save a lot of money as well…” pic.twitter.com/Gv66Ks43rh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 17, 2026

Despite calling for “unity” at times — perhaps referring to the intra-party turmoil Democrats are experiencing amid the Platner fallout, Webb promised to be a strident voice in opposition to Trump administration policies.

“I suppose the biggest thing is, like, I’m just an angry citizen now, and if I got elected I’d be an angry senator,” Webb said.

Candidate to replace Graham Platner goes viral for answer on qualifications to be senator https://t.co/we8RpE6g6I pic.twitter.com/Ov3IBCulSO — New York Post (@nypost) July 17, 2026

Maine Democrats will hold a special nominating convention on Saturday, July 25, during which 601 delegates will decide the nominee.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.