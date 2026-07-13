Failed Democrat Katie Porter Caught Moonlighting as a Yelp Troll

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Former Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., may have seen her political career go up in smoke after a distant fifth-place finish in last month’s gubernatorial primary.

But the troubled ex-lawmaker still has plenty of flames to dispense.

Porter, best known for allegedly dumping a bowl of steaming mashed potatoes on her then-husband’s head, is equally hotheaded when strangers are doing the cooking — or performing any other service-industry tasks — according to LA Material, which investigated the Yelp accounts of several California politicians.

“Many Los Angeles elected officials, it turns out, love to leave online reviews,” said the article, posted on July 9. “We compiled an interactive map of their ratings by trawling public databases for their emails, then using a publicly available program to identify their Yelp and Google Maps accounts.”

For the most part, the local leaders, including Los Angeles county supervisors and city councilors, had positive things to say about the businesses they supported.

“Oh my Pho-kin good jesus!” wrote councilor Hugo Soto–Martinez of an East Hollywood Vietnamese restaurant.

Porter, however, was less charitable.

“If you want consistent good service, and want to patronize a place that treats employees with respect, I would never recommend this,” she wrote of a massage parlor in 2017. “I cannot continue in good conscience to be a patron, even though it is a very convenient location and a nice facility.”

She also trashed a taxi company, a hair salon and a pizza parlor, according to the California Post.

“Horrible service on delivery,” she wrote of Tony Pepperoni Pizzeria in July 2013.

“I ordered at 4:39. I am told 35-40 min.,” she continued. “I call to check at 40 min. Driver on way. I call again at 5:31—52 minutes later. He says driver will call me. He doesn’t. I have 20 angry hungry kids! Pizza was decent when it arrived. But allow ample ample time.”

It seems Porter’s pizza party was not the situation in which she waited too late to call and then proceeded to lose her patience. She also booked a cab for 6 a.m. to catch a 7:15 flight, leaving much to chance on a trip where she was “trying to lug my 3 preschoolers and our stuff through the parking lot.”

The company, Irvine Yellow Cab, was delayed after the original driver failed to respond — perhaps because he’d already been on Porter’s Yelp account to see how she treated people.

Porter seems to have adopted a more stoic mindset, however, since bombing in both the U.S. Senate and governor’s race due, in part, to her abrasive personality.

“The Yelp reviews are what they are,” she told the Post on Thursday.

She was not the only top official to show her disdain for the help.

Sen. Alex Padilla, who was California secretary of state at the time, trolled a Great Clips hairstylist whom he accused of having a “bad attitude” while barbering his son.

The stylist, Jessica, “was impatient with my son, who is a pretty easy child, and she clearly does not know how to cut hair,” Padilla wrote in September 2018.

“I do not recommend you let Jessica cut your hair or your child’s hair,” he added. “And I hope she gets more training.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers. Don’t follow him on Yelp.