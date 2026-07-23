Justice Department Opens Criminal Probe Into Cory Mills

(José Niño, Headline USA) Federal prosecutors are opening up a criminal investigation of Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., Fox News reported on Wednesday. A source familiar with the matter said the Justice Department inquiry stays active, though nobody has described its focus.

MS NOW broke the story a day earlier, citing two sources, and reported that the FBI questioned someone last year about the congressman’s finances and associates.

Mills denies wrongdoing. Prosecutors have charged him with nothing.

Fox News noted the House Ethics Committee separately weighs campaign finance violations, sexual misconduct, and dating violence claims. The Office of Congressional Conduct opened that trail in August 2024, telling the panel it had substantial reason to believe Mills misstated financial disclosures, took improper contributions, and held federal contracts while serving, per the Congressional Record.

The committee seated an investigative subcommittee on November 19, 2025. Its charter covers whether Mills “engaged in misconduct with respect to allegations of sexual misconduct and/or dating violence.”

Fox News reported the panel confirmed in April that its work continued and set no deadline. A May statement went further, calling the allegations “serious and complex” while disclosing more than twenty subpoenas, thousands of documents, and dozens of witnesses. The Hill observed that such updates break the panel’s usual silence.

Washington police answered a call at the congressman’s residence in February 2025 after a woman alleged assault. She later recanted, though the Washington Post obtained body camera footage showing bruises on her arms. That July, another former partner told Florida authorities Mills threatened to release intimate images of her. A Columbia County judge granted her a protective injunction in October. MS NOW reports the order has since expired.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., forced a censure vote in November 2025. The House buried it 310 to 103 by sending the measure to Ethics. The Hill reported that she filed an expulsion resolution on April 20, 2026, declaring that Mills “needs to be expelled immediately.” She never designated it privileged, so no vote followed.

Mills fired back, saying “Nancy thinks allegations and accusations is due process.” Speaker Mike Johnson kept his distance, telling reporters “The key word there is allegation.” Mills told CNN that “There’s absolutely no reason to resign.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino