Infamous Lefty YouTuber Ms. Rachel’s Donations to Socialist Candidates Exposed

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Left-wing children’s content creator Ms. Rachel donated thousands of dollars to socialist candidates who defeated two incumbent Democratic lawmakers in New York City primaries last month.

Rachel Griffin Accurso, who has more than 35 million followers across her social media platforms, donated $3,500 each to Darializa Avila Chevalier and Brad Lander, two candidates endorsed by New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani during the June 23 primaries.

The YouTube star’s husband, Aron Accurso, donated an additional $1,500 to Chevalier, according to a New York Post story published Wednesday.

Chevalier defeated Rep. Adriano Espaillat, while Lander defeated Rep. Dan Goldman. Both incumbents represented New York City districts and had the backing of the Democratic establishment. Chevalier and Lander challenged them from the party’s left flank.

Accurso donated $3,500 to Lander on March 31, listing herself as self-employed and identifying her occupation as “teacher.”

She is based in New York’s Upper West Side and is a strong ally of Mamdani, another Democratic socialist, who appointed her to his inaugural committee.

Accurso made a separate $3,500 donation to Chevalier on March 18, this time listing her employer as “Songs for Littles, LLC” and her occupation as “self-employed.”

Unlike her previous contribution, that filing did not include her address.

The rise of Chevalier and Lander has drawn criticism within the Democratic Party, particularly over their left-wing positions on policing, Israel and the economy.

Chevalier is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, a socialist organization that advocates a systemic overhaul of America’s political and economic systems. Lander was previously a member of the DSA before leaving the organization over disagreements regarding Israel.

Accurso has long aligned herself with left-wing activism, particularly regarding Israel. She has campaigned against Israel’s military operations in Gaza and protested President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

As noted by the Post, Accurso once sided with Palestinians in an Instagram post about Israel.

“What made you speak about other people’s human rights but not about the kids in Gaza? Do you not think that these kids are not loving … Do you not think they have a heartbeat,” the Post quoted her as saying.

She added, “Where have you been? How do you sleep at night? You should never have to prove you’re a child. Palestinians are equal to the children of the world.”

The watchdog group StopAntisemitism previously labeled Accurso a “mouthpiece for Hamas.”

She later apologized after liking an antisemitic Instagram comment in 2025 calling for the United States to be “free from the jews.” Accurso claimed she had liked the comment by mistake.