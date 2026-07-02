Thursday, July 2, 2026

Infamous Lefty YouTuber Ms. Rachel’s Donations to Socialist Candidates Exposed

Rachel Griffin Accurso donated $3,500 each to Darializa Avila Chevalier and Brad Lander..

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Zohran Mamdani
Zohran Mamdani / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Left-wing children’s content creator Ms. Rachel donated thousands of dollars to socialist candidates who defeated two incumbent Democratic lawmakers in New York City primaries last month.

Rachel Griffin Accurso, who has more than 35 million followers across her social media platforms, donated $3,500 each to Darializa Avila Chevalier and Brad Lander, two candidates endorsed by New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani during the June 23 primaries.

The YouTube star’s husband, Aron Accurso, donated an additional $1,500 to Chevalier, according to a New York Post story published Wednesday.

Chevalier defeated Rep. Adriano Espaillat, while Lander defeated Rep. Dan Goldman. Both incumbents represented New York City districts and had the backing of the Democratic establishment. Chevalier and Lander challenged them from the party’s left flank.

Accurso donated $3,500 to Lander on March 31, listing herself as self-employed and identifying her occupation as “teacher.”

She is based in New York’s Upper West Side and is a strong ally of Mamdani, another Democratic socialist, who appointed her to his inaugural committee.

Accurso made a separate $3,500 donation to Chevalier on March 18, this time listing her employer as “Songs for Littles, LLC” and her occupation as “self-employed.”

Unlike her previous contribution, that filing did not include her address.

The rise of Chevalier and Lander has drawn criticism within the Democratic Party, particularly over their left-wing positions on policing, Israel and the economy.

Chevalier is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, a socialist organization that advocates a systemic overhaul of America’s political and economic systems. Lander was previously a member of the DSA before leaving the organization over disagreements regarding Israel.

Accurso has long aligned herself with left-wing activism, particularly regarding Israel. She has campaigned against Israel’s military operations in Gaza and protested President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

As noted by the Post, Accurso once sided with Palestinians in an Instagram post about Israel.

“What made you speak about other people’s human rights but not about the kids in Gaza? Do you not think that these kids are not loving … Do you not think they have a heartbeat,” the Post quoted her as saying.

She added, “Where have you been? How do you sleep at night? You should never have to prove you’re a child. Palestinians are equal to the children of the world.”

The watchdog group StopAntisemitism previously labeled Accurso a “mouthpiece for Hamas.”

She later apologized after liking an antisemitic Instagram comment in 2025 calling for the United States to be “free from the jews.” Accurso claimed she had liked the comment by mistake.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Jared Polis Fires Officials Who Tried to Subvert Tina Peter’ Commutation
Next article
Trump Calls out NATO Nations for their Spending

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com