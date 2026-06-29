Monday, June 29, 2026

WATCH: Immigrant Beat Up by Italians after Beating Off on Public Beach

'Fair play to them, I say...'

Posted by Editor 1
Immigrant masturbating
An African immigrant publicly pleasures himself on a beach in Genoa, Italy. / IMAGE: Screenshot via X
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Article contains videos displaying graphic acts of sex and violence that may not be suitable for all audiences.

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) As visiting Europeans continue to fall in love with American culture during the World Cup, some countries are beginning to show less patience with the sub-Saharan refugees that have invaded their own countries.

A viral video from last week showed what appeared to be an African immigrant masturbating on a beach in Genoa, Italy.

The video then pans to a family with young children nearby. A man approaches the exposed individual, who walks off while continuing to pleasure himself.

The video was blocked from embedding due to its graphic nature but is provided below. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

A subsequent video appears to show the same man being confronted after leaving the beach area.

Under a sign that says “Arrivederci” (goodbye), a mob surrounds him and proceeds to beat the stuffing out of him, even smashing him with a pair of lawn chairs, WWE-style.

In a June 25 post from that had garnered 4.4 million views at time of publication, British activist and social-media influencer Donna Louise provided the context:

“Yesterday I saw a video on here of a feral African bloke openly masturbating on a beach right in front of crowds of people, including young kids,” she wrote.

“I asked why nobody was doing anything about it,” she continued. Well, overnight someone sent me the aftermath locals giving him exactly what he deserved. Fair play to them, I say.

Despite the cathartic display of poetic justice, some commenters expressed their aggravation at seeing a white woman rushing in to intervene and apparently trying to comfort the African man as he gathered his possessions and ran away.

“He was wanking on the beach and…..a white woman still steps in to help him 🤡,” wrote user @flahertytyphon.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

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