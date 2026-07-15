Homeland Security Delays Work Permit Expiration For Haiti

(José Niño, Headline USA) Federal bureaucrats rewrote a deadline on their own timetable, and hundreds of thousands of foreign workers kept their paychecks.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services delayed the day that immigrants from seven countries wracked by violence and disaster may lawfully work here, The Connecticut Mirror reported. The move salvaged a cutoff that had sprinted past federal judges who have yet to sync their orders with a Supreme Court decision opening the door to swift removals.

Fresh guidance tells employers that Haitians with Temporary Protected Status keep authorization through July 24, per a USCIS press release. Nationals of Burma, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, and Yemen keep theirs through July 17. Prior instructions would have cut them off last Friday, according to an update on E-Verify..

Everything hinges on June 25, when the justices ruled six to three in Mullin v. Doe that the administration may finish terminating TPS for Haiti and Syria even as lawsuits proceed. The majority read the statute to strip judges of authority over most challenges to a secretary’s call. District courts had not adjusted their orders by Friday, so existing deportation bars hold.

High court decisions ordinarily bite 32 days after release. USCIS leapt ahead of that schedule on July 1, and the Mirror observes that July 24 still lands inside the window, inviting another slip.

President Donald Trump has revoked TPS from roughly 1 million immigrants this term. Judges below keep probing whether race steered those choices. Justice Samuel Alito rejected the premise. “None of the cited statements by either the President or the Secretary was overtly racial, and in substance all expressed policy views that could rest on race neutral justifications,” he wrote for the majority.

Providers see trouble coming. Haitian TPS holders occupy more than 50,000 healthcare jobs, and almost half of nursing homes nationwide already run short on staff, per a report by the American Health Care Association. Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y. warned that “immediately shutting off TPS will create a crisis in our hospitals, nursing homes, and in the (intellectual disabilities) community.”

While I have never disputed the ability of the President to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS), I strongly disagree with ending Haitian TPS at this time. First, the situation on the ground in Haiti is a humanitarian and political disaster and continues to warrant an extension.… https://t.co/MRKsa19prQ — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) June 25, 2026

1199SEIU members packed a Manhattan press conference Friday. “If TPS ends, we will face a caregiver crisis, the likes of which we’ve never seen,” said executive vice president Andy Cassagnol. “This is a cruel, heartless, and inhumane policy that will rip parents away from their children and devastate whole communities.”

Haitian recipients cluster in Florida, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Ohio, fwd.us reports.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino