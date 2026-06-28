Sunday, June 28, 2026

Hillary Clinton Delivers Surprisingly Positive Remark About Trump

'I’m going to say something positive about Trump. So hold on...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton / IMAGE: @ZerlinaMornings via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Donald Trump may have ended Hillary Clinton’s higher office aspirations, but last week, she drew rare praise for him during a public appearance in New York City.

The twice-failed presidential candidate offered positive remarks about Trump’s Gaza peace proposal, also known as the 20-point plan, at a June 19 event at the 92nd Street Y.

She specifically called Trump’s plan “the only game in town” and said it provides a pathway for the self-determination of the Palestinians in Gaza.

“I’m going to say something positive about Trump. So hold on,” Clinton began. “Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza is actually a pathway to security for Israel, reconstruction for Gaza and the possibility of self-determination, however defined, for the Palestinians.”

Clinton said some individuals reject the plan “because Trump did it,” but she warned that “it’s the only game in town.”

Later at the event, Clinton said that if the plan’s overall approach is implemented, “there is a glimmer of a possible path forward.”

The 20-point peace plan was designed to end the war between Israel and Hamas and secure the release of hostages taken on Oct. 7, 2023.

The 20-point peace framework includes proposals to eradicate terrorism in Gaza, encourage redevelopment of the region and disarm Hamas. The plan also has provisions to allow Hamas terrorists to leave for receiving countries.

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