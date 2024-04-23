Quantcast
Master Projectionist Hillary Randomly Claims Trump Wants to ‘Kill His Opposition’

'He sees Putin, he sees Xi, he sees Kim Jong-un in North Korea. Those are the people he is modeling himself after, and we’ve been down this road in our, you know, world history....'

Posted by Molly Bruns

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed that if her erstwhile political opponent, former President Donald Trump, won the upcoming election he would likely make plans to “kill his opposition,” according to the Political Insider.

“Trump was like, you know, just gaga over Putin because Putin does what Trump would like to do,” Clinton said in the viral clip.

“Kill his opposition, imprison his opposition, drive journalists and others into exile, rule without any check or balance,” she continued. “That’s what Trump really wants, and so we have to be very conscious of how he sees the world because, in that world, he only sees strongmen leaders.”

Clinton made the ludicrous claim on a podcast appearance with Democrat election lawyer Marc Elias, the notorious lawyer who helped her to concoct and implement the Russia-collusion hoax by recycling the discredited opposition research of British spy Christopher Steele.

Toward the end of her rant, Clinton threw in a comparison to North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un and China’s Xi Jinping for good measure.

“He sees Putin, he sees Xi, he sees Kim Jong-un in North Korea. Those are the people he is modeling himself after, and we’ve been down this road in our, you know, world history. We sure don’t want to go down that again.”

Twitter users reacted with shock Clinton’s either very severe projection or complete lack of self-awareness.

“She is literally describing herself and the current regime she is managing,” user Nicole said.

“Killary sounds like she is talking about herself when she is talking about Putin,” Robert Wakefield replied.

“Communists always blame the other of what they are currently doing,” another user added.

So tone deaf it actually hurts,” said conservative commentator Tomi Lahren. “Visually and audibly astounding.”

Clinton and her associates are suspected to have connections to dozens of murders, suspected suicides and other deaths of people who previously ran in their circles.

The death of notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein became a popular meme after he died in his guarded cell under suspicious circumstances.

A Twitter user pointed out that one former Clinton advisor allegedly died from airplane turbulence on a business jet, making her the only person to do so in at least 20 years.

