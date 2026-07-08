Graham Platner Hit with Stealthing Accusation

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Disgraced Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner repeatedly removed condoms during sexual encounters with a former girlfriend without her knowledge or consent, according to the woman.

The former girlfriend, Lindsey Fifield, told The Washington Post that on multiple occasions she asked Platner to use protection because she was not on birth control.

“He would pull condoms off,” Fifield said. “He would do it in a sneaky way. He wouldn’t tell me.”

Removing a condom during sex without a partner’s consent is commonly referred to as “stealthing” and is considered a form of sexual assault in some states.

Platner is challenging Sen. Susan Collins in the general election. His campaign called Fifield’s latest allegations “categorically false and politically motivated,” though it did not provide evidence to support that claim.

Democrats previously dismissed Fifield’s account of her tumultuous relationship with Plattner, with some individuals pointing to her past work at the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation to question her motives.

The Democratic attacks against Fifield were at odds with Democrats’ previous calls to believe “all” women who say they are victims of sexual misconduct.

Fifield’s allegations came after another woman, Jenny Racicot, told Politico that Platner sexually assaulted her while he was intoxicated during their past relationship.

Rasikott alleged the incident occurred nearly five years ago when she allegedly broke into her house. She repeatedly objected to the sexual act and she cut off contact with Platner afterward, she told the outlets.

The latest allegations are just the newest controversy to engulf Platner.

He has been under fire for having a Nazi-tied tattoo, making disturbing comments against the military on social media and downplaying sexual abuse.

Despite those controversies, several prominent Democrats supported Platner during his campaign. He received endorsements from Bernie Sanders and other progressive figures before defeating Janet Mills in the Democratic primary.

Platner may soon withdraw from the race after several Democrats reportedly withdrew their endorsements following the latest allegations.