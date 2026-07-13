Gold’s Next Move Hinges on One Thing

(Stefan Gleason, Money Metals News Service) Gold and silver traded in a volatile fashion over the past several days as investors weighed conflicting signals from the Federal Reserve, economic data, and geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

Both metals attempted to rebound early in the week after softer labor-market data encouraged hopes that the Fed may be nearing the end of its tightening cycle.

However, those gains proved short-lived as Treasury yields climbed back toward recent highs and investors continued to price in the possibility that interest rates could remain elevated for longer.

Gold briefly pushed above the $4,150 level before retreating below $4,100 an ounce, while silver once again experienced sharper selling pressure, falling back below $60.

The white metal continues to be weighed down by economic fears related to the Iran War — even as its long-term industrial demand outlook remains strong thanks to growing consumption from solar, electronics, artificial intelligence infrastructure, defense applications, and power-grid expansion.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve offered little clarity. Minutes from its June meeting revealed a notable divide among policymakers, with some officials still favoring another rate hike while others see weakening labor conditions eventually opening the door to easier monetary policy.

That uncertainty has translated into heightened volatility across financial markets, particularly for precious metals.

Despite the recent pullback, the underlying fundamentals supporting gold remain in place. Central banks continue to accumulate bullion at a healthy pace, reinforcing a trend that has persisted for several years as nations diversify reserves away from the Federal Reserve Note dollar.

Investors are also keeping a close eye on inflation data due this week, along with developments in the Middle East. Any signs of cooling inflation or a more dovish Fed should provide the catalyst for gold and silver to regain momentum after their recent consolidation.

For disciplined long-term investors, periods of volatility like this have often proven to be opportunities rather than reasons for concern.