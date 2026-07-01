Federal Crackdown Targets Two Minneapolis Drug Trafficking Groups

(Elyse S. Apel, The Center Square) Federal prosecutors have charged 25 members and associates of two group feds say are Minneapolis-based drug trafficking organizations.

The indictments, unsealed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota, allege dozens of suspects fueled violence across south Minneapolis.

“Violent drug trafficking will not be tolerated in Minnesota,” said U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen. “When individuals flood our streets with dangerous narcotics and arm themselves to protect their illicit activity, they put everyone at risk.”

An early Tuesday morning operation resulted in 12 arrests and the seizure of firearms and illegal drugs, while the overall multi-agency investigation has led to charges for 25 members and associates of the two gangs. This is all according to the DOJ.

The defendants face charges ranging from conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, firearms offenses, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and murder in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

“Our message to every violent gang member and drug dealer is clear—our streets are not your ‘territory,’ they are a part of our communities,” said FBI Minneapolis Field Office Special Agent in Charge Christopher D. Dotson. “These streets belong to the families and residents that make up our neighborhoods.”

Two different criminal operations were targeted by the investigations.

One was the Family Mob gang, which prosecutors say has operated in south Minneapolis since the late 1990s or early 2000s.

According to the indictment, members maintained an open-air drug market near Lake Street and Park Avenue, distributing large quantities of fentanyl each month along with crack cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs. Prosecutors also allege the organization used violence to protect its territory, including a fatal shooting in September 2025.

Two defendants, Trevon Harris and Deangelo Davenport, are accused of murder during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. In total, there were 13 alleged members or associates charged from the Family Mob gang.

“Over a span of five months, the individuals indicted today attempted to traffic no less than 333,000 deadly doses of fentanyl into our Minneapolis communities,” said DEA Omaha Field Division Special Agent in Charge Dustin Gillespie. “There is no room for this type of behavior in Minnesota and today’s indictments are not the end of the story. Our agents and law enforcement partners will continue working to dismantle this organization, if necessary, one person at a time.”

Authorities also charged 12 people connected to a second drug trafficking organization they claim is led by Amani Xavier Hudson Sr.

Prosecutors allege the organization operated near 19th Street and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis, distributing large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine throughout the Twin Cities.

Investigators say this drug trafficking contributed to increased shootings and violence in the area.

The arrests were the culmination of a joint investigation by the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Minneapolis Police Department, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, and other local partners.

“Drug trafficking organizations and drug dealers bring violence, addiction, and fear into our communities,” said Dawanna Witt, Sheriff of Hennepin County. “By combining our resources and expertise, we are disrupting criminal networks and holding those responsible for causing harm to our community accountable.”