Court Extends Restraining Order on Immigration Rule

(Kim Jarrett, The Center Square) A Davidson County Chancery Court judge extended an injunction that stops the Tennessee Department of Health from checking the immigration status of 400 children.

The department sent letters to the families stating that a new state law requires it to request citizenship information, which will be turned over to the Department of Public Safety, according to the Tennessee Justice Center, which is challenging the law in court.

House Bill 1710/Senate Bill 1915, costing the state $131,000 to implement, according to the bill’s fiscal note, requires state agencies to check the immigration status of benefit recipients. It was signed by Gov. Bill Lee in May.

The Tennessee Justice Center filed a motion in Davidson County Chancery Court on behalf of three physicians to stop the Tennessee Department of Health from enforcing the rule. The court canceled a hearing scheduled for Thursday and extended the restraining order until July 10. A new court date will be set if the plaintiffs and the state cannot reach an agreement.

“We’re encouraged that the Temporary Restraining Order will remain in effect while this case continues,” said Michele Johnson, cofounder and executive director at the Tennessee Justice Center. “Every day these protections remain in place is another day families can focus on caring for their children instead of worrying that seeking essential medical services could put them at risk. Our focus remains on protecting access to essential healthcare services for these children with serious medical needs.”

The Center Square was unsuccessful prior to publication getting comment from Sen. Ed Jackson of Jackson or Rep. Dennis Powers of Jacksboro, sponsors of the bill in their respective chambers.