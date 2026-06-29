Colorado AG Won’t Say How Much his Lawsuits are Costing Taxpayers

(Adam Herbets, The Center Square) Colorado’s leading candidate for governor has delayed the release of public records that would reveal how much taxpayer money he has spent to file lawsuits against the Trump Administration until after Tuesday’s primary.

Attorney General Phil Weiser has filed at least 66 lawsuits against the federal government and has made the lawsuits the centerpiece of his gubernatorial campaign.

The 66 lawsuits are included in a partial – “not comprehensive” – list of cases that Weiser has chosen to make public. The Center Square requested a full list of cases in April, but the cases are held behind a $330.96 paywall. Public records that would reveal payments to outside counsel are being held behind a $289.59 paywall.

For nearly two months, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office has declined to answer how the fees were calculated.

Communications Director Lawrence Pacheco delayed processing the request and has repeatedly refused to accept payment of the unexplained fees.

Colorado law requires the release of public records within three working days. Agencies are allowed an extension of up to seven days if “extenuating circumstances” exist, such as when the release of public records would interfere with an employee’s obligation to perform his or her other public service responsibilities.

Pacheco cited the need for that extension on June 24, 2026 — nearly two months after the request was filed.

On at least five different occasions, Pacheco has ignored requests from The Center Square for an estimated timeline. Records show taxpayers paid Pacheco $186,840 last year to respond to media requests.

“I’m amazed that they’re trying to conceal public documents like this,” said Dick Wadhams, former chair of the Colorado Republican Party. “What are they afraid of? … If (Weiser) is going to brag about all these lawsuits, he damn well ought to share all the information with the public.”

“Government that isn’t transparent is always going to be corrupted,” said Jon Caldara, president and CEO of the Independence Institute in Denver. “Every minute there’s a new press release or a press conference (from Weiser) on how he’s ‘saving us’ from Trump. It sure seems like, well, that’s nice, but what’s it costing me for you to sue Trump all the time? … Maybe they are spectacular lawsuits. Maybe they’re worth every penny. Maybe when people find out how much of our money is being spent, they will hail him… but we have a right to know. For him to say, ‘I’m not going to tell you until after the primary,’ is basically saying, ‘I’m not going to tell you until after I’m elected governor,’ because whoever wins that primary becomes governor.’”

Caldara, who runs the nonpartisan, free-market think tank, said he has been especially suspicious of Weiser since April. A representative from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office recently voted against a bipartisan ballot initiative that called for greater government transparency, effectively killing the citizenry’s ability to vote on transparency reforms.

“It was exceptional how uncomfortable they were voting against this, almost as if they were under orders from their superiors to vote against it,” Caldara said. “The frustration you and The Center Square are having is a frustration shared by almost anyone who’s involved in open records requests in Colorado. The costs are variable. It depends if they like the requestor. It depends on whether or not the government wants the stuff to be public. They will find a way to delay, delay, delay, and make it difficult. You are able to sue. You will win, but you will win late.”

Records obtained by The Center Square show the Colorado Attorney General’s Office often avoids answering questions from citizens seeking public records by stating: “The Attorney General’s Office does not have authority to provide legal advice or legal representation to individuals.”

Anthony Reed was hit with that same line by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office in 2024, when he sought public records under the Colorado Open Records Act (CORA) related to complaints against local law enforcement agencies.

“CORA doesn’t allow for asking questions? As they pertain to records?” Reed wrote, trying to get information about his request. “Is that the AG office policy?”

“This request is now closed,” the office responded. “We are unable to provide you with legal advice in response to your inquiries.”

Reed said he filed a string of requests for public records after his car was repeatedly towed, trying to determine whether those tows had anything to do with a verbal altercation he had with an Englewood police officer. When he struggled to obtain records, he started filing requests under the “pen name” Samuel Newton. He believes other Colorado agencies are also taught to avoid answering questions by using “unable to provide legal advice” as an excuse.

“It has definitely been pretty discouraging,” Reed said. “They do treat you like an adversary. It just feels frustrating, like they’re lying to you. Ultimately they understand exactly what you’re requesting. You’re not asking for legal advice. They’re trying to stonewall you.”

Unlike a number of neighboring states, Colorado state law does not require government agencies to work cooperatively with requestors seeking public records.

“It is the nature of government and those in power to keep their cards close to the vest and not have those nasty citizens and those icky reporters asking them for governmental documents,” Caldara said. “This is very tyrannical, and the AG’s Office plays a sizable role in this.”

Michael Bennet – Weiser’s opponent in the upcoming primary – has portrayed the taxpayer-funded lawsuits as a campaign stunt but has otherwise not responded to requests for comment from The Center Square.

Recent polls show Bennet lagging behind Weiser in support.

Weiser’s office defended the delays by stating it had previously closed the request, without notice, when faced with questions about the fees.

“Stating that you had approval to pay for part of the request and asking for payment instructions is not the equivalent of you agreeing to the stated cost estimate,” Pacheco wrote.