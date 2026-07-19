CBS Uses Chinese Propaganda to ‘Fact Check’ Trump

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) President Donald Trump’s primetime speech Thursday on election fraud offered smoking-gun details — long reported in conservative media outlets — that proved Democrats colluded with hostile foreign governments, including China, to secure the 2020 election for Democrat Joe Biden.

Newly declassified evidence showed that China not only pushed thousands of fake ballots and sought to create fake IDs to meddle in the election, but also paid journalists to censor crucial information, Trump said.

🚨FULL SPEECH: President Trump Delivers an Address to the Nation – 7/16/26 #TrumpSpeech 220 MILLION U.S. voter files were stolen by the People’s Republic of China. CNN, ABC and NBC Fake News are THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! Even when significant evidence of fraud has been… pic.twitter.com/o0N6zr7kGp — AJ Huber (@Huberton) July 17, 2026

But rather than issue a mea culpa for the media’s complicity, notorious CBS News shill Margaret Brennan seemed to confirm the allegations by attempting to debunk Trump’s evidence with pure Chinese propaganda.

Margaret Brennen uses a Chinese propaganda statement to "fact-check" Trump.

Listen to the bravado she gives the Chinese while she reads: "China has never and will never interfere in a the presidential elections of a the United States."

She then balks at Trump with "And so, what… pic.twitter.com/tKOx9QIGND — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 17, 2026

“China has all along adhered to the principle of non-interference in others’ internal affairs,” Brennan claimed, while reading a statement from the Chinese Embassy.

“The U.S. election is an internal matter of the U.S.,” it added. “Its outcome determined by the votes of the American people. China has never and will never interfere in the presidential elections of the U.S.”

Brennan then appeared to taunt Trump and his supporters by asking, “What are you going to do about it?”

Brennan has a long history of blatant anti-Trump bias. Ahead of her moderating the 2024 vice presidential debate, it was revealed that her husband, Ali “Yado” Yakub, had given money to the anti-Trump Lincoln Project.

However, Brennan was far from the only media figure pushing propaganda in a desperate bid to undermine Trump.

In fact, after rival networks ABC and NBC both refused to broadcast the speech at all, Trump and his allies called for them to have their broadcasting licenses revoked.

🚨 NOW: NBC, CBS and ABC face MASS calls to have their FCC privilege licenses reexamined or REVOKED after they refuse to air President Trump's primetime, bombshell address surrounding elections tonight Are they COLLUDING to filter and censor the President of the United States?… pic.twitter.com/LAeHWskSKI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 17, 2026

CBS aired a portion of the speech but quickly cut away from it.

In addition to airing China’s denial of the allegations, Brennan attempted a “fact check” on Trump’s statement that voting machines are vulnerable and easily compromised — and that government officials were aware of the issue and attempted to hide it from Trump himself ahead of the 2020 election.

Although Brennan said the claim “lacks evidence” — using a trope frequently deployed by left-wing media to conflate falsity with their own refusal to investigate — Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton quickly fact-checked her fact check by supplying the evidentiary context with a new Homeland Security report showing a cover-up from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Fact check: @CBSNEWS fact check is false in all material respects. DHS report released tonight shows CISA team took control of election system networks in "hours or days"–demonstrating that many "remain soft targets incapable of stopping even moderately skilled adversaries." https://t.co/HShZAgUTDy pic.twitter.com/ge5EqSyOpQ — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 17, 2026

Christopher Krebs, who was the head of CISA during the 2020 election, falsely claimed in its immediate aftermath that the election was the “the most secure in American history.”

After he was fired by Trump for his negligence and insubordination, Krebs quickly became an outspoken critic of the president.

Brennan and Krebs, both graduates of the University of Virginia, sit on the Board of Advisors for U.Va.’s Center for Politics, where they work along other prominent Trump-bashers including Prof. Larry Sabato, disgraced ex-Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and unhinged former CNN anchor Jim Acosta.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers. He previously interned for and donated to the Center for Politics.