Bond Market Regime Change Could Reshape Gold Investing for Years Ahead

(Money Metals News Service) In this episode of the Money Metals Midweek Memo, host Mike Maharrey argues that investors should look beyond daily headlines and recognize the long-term patterns reshaping financial markets. Drawing parallels between hockey goalies who rely on pattern recognition rather than reflexes, Maharrey contends that history provides valuable clues about where markets are headed—even if the exact events never repeat themselves.

His central thesis is that the U.S. Treasury market is undergoing a fundamental structural shift. If this trend continues, it could permanently alter interest rates, constrain Federal Reserve policy, weaken the traditional 60/40 investment portfolio, and strengthen the long-term case for owning gold and silver.

Why Pattern Recognition Matters More Than Headlines

Maharrey opens with an unusual analogy from professional hockey. NHL goalies routinely stop slap shots they physically cannot react to in time because they recognize patterns before the puck even leaves the stick. Investors, he argues, should approach markets the same way.

Instead of reacting to every social media post, Federal Reserve comment, or daily price movement, investors should study historical trends that unfold over years or decades. Technical analysis and long-term historical perspective can reveal recurring cycles that help anticipate future market behavior.

According to Maharrey, today’s financial markets suffer from “compressed timeframes,” where many participants remember little before the 2008 financial crisis. This has distorted expectations, leading many investors to mistakenly believe that the ultra-low interest rates of the last decade represent normal conditions.

Inflation Is Making Retirement More Difficult

Before diving into the bond market, Maharrey highlights a recent Morningstar survey showing that 46% of Americans say they cannot currently afford to save for retirement.

He acknowledges that persistent inflation and declining purchasing power make saving increasingly difficult. However, he argues that failing to save presents an even greater long-term risk.

As one potential solution, Maharrey discusses Money Metals’ monthly installment program, which allows investors to accumulate precious metals beginning with contributions as low as $100 per month, gradually building a portfolio designed to preserve purchasing power over time.

A Fundamental Shift Is Happening in the Bond Market

The heart of the episode focuses on evidence suggesting the U.S. Treasury market has entered a long-term structural transition.

Drawing heavily from research published by Massif Capital and work by analyst Will Thompson, Maharrey explains that for roughly the last two decades, long-term interest rates largely followed expectations surrounding Federal Reserve policy.

Today, however, that relationship appears to be changing.

Instead of central banks dominating Treasury demand, private investors seeking competitive returns increasingly determine bond prices. As these investors become more sensitive to risk and required yields, long-term interest rates are being driven more by fiscal concerns and geopolitical risks than by Federal Reserve policy alone.

This shift, Maharrey argues, fundamentally changes how Treasury markets function.

Jim Grant’s Long-Term Bond Bear Market Thesis

Maharrey then revisits the work of legendary bond analyst Jim Grant, publisher of Grant’s Interest Rate Observer.

Grant has long argued that interest rates move through multi-decade cycles. According to Maharrey, Grant believes the world is entering a generational bear market in bonds, meaning persistently higher interest rates and lower bond prices over many years.

Grant bases this conclusion on recurring historical cycles dating back more than a century. Interest rates fell during portions of the late nineteenth century, rose through the early twentieth century, declined again between 1920 and 1946, climbed from 1946 through 1981, then entered another extended decline that culminated in nearly a decade of zero-percent interest rates following the 2008 financial crisis.

At the peak of that era, nearly $18 trillion of global debt carried zero or even negative yields—something Grant considers one of history’s greatest bond market excesses.

Massif Capital Explains Why This Cycle Is Different

While Grant identifies the historical pattern, Massif Capital attempts to explain the mechanics behind today’s shift.

Maharrey explains that Treasury prices and yields remain governed by supply and demand. As demand falls, bond prices decline, and yields rise.

Recent behavior, however, has defied traditional expectations.

The 10-year Treasury yield climbed from roughly 1.5% in late 2021 to nearly 5% by the fall of 2023. Even after the Federal Reserve began lowering short-term interest rates, long-term yields remained elevated instead of declining.

According to Massif Capital, this represents a genuine “regime change” in Treasury markets.

The firm points to one particularly striking example.

After the Federal Open Market Committee cut rates by 50 basis points at its September 2024 meeting, the 10-year Treasury yield actually increased, rising from approximately 3.65% on September 17, 2024, to roughly 4.79% by January 2025.

By March 2026, despite projections for roughly 225 basis points of additional rate cuts, the 10-year Treasury still traded near 4.45%, suggesting Federal Reserve policy no longer fully controls long-term rates.

Bonds Are Losing Their Safe-Haven Status

Perhaps the most significant change Maharrey identifies is the evolving role of Treasury securities during periods of geopolitical stress.

Historically, investors rushed into U.S. government debt during wars or financial turmoil, pushing bond prices higher and yields lower.

Instead, recent conflicts—including heightened tensions involving Iran—have coincided with Treasury selling rather than buying.

According to Maharrey, this indicates investors increasingly view long-term government debt as a risk asset rather than a safe haven.

He notes that the New York Fed’s Adrian, Crump, and Moench model placed the 10-year term premium near 0.6% in late May 2026, after spending much of the previous decade near zero or negative territory. On January 13, 2025, the term premium exceeded 0.8%, its highest level since 2011.

These higher premiums indicate investors now demand greater compensation for holding long-term U.S. debt.

Why Global Demand for Treasuries Is Falling

Maharrey argues that two primary forces are reducing international demand for U.S. government debt.

The first is America’s deteriorating fiscal position.

With the national debt approaching $40 trillion, continued deficit spending has raised concerns among global investors about the long-term sustainability of U.S. finances.

The second is the weaponization of the U.S. dollar.

Following Western sanctions and the freezing of Russian dollar-denominated assets after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many governments began reassessing the risks associated with holding large quantities of U.S. financial assets.

According to Maharrey, these developments accelerated global de-dollarization efforts.

One notable example is China, whose Treasury holdings have fallen to approximately $652.3 billion, the lowest level since September 2008.

He also notes that earlier this year, gold surpassed U.S. Treasuries as the world’s leading reserve asset, underscoring how many central banks are increasingly substituting gold for government bonds.

Rising Borrowing Costs Leave the Fed in a Difficult Position

Maharrey argues that higher bond yields create serious problems for Washington.

As interest rates increase, the federal government’s borrowing costs rise accordingly.

He notes that during fiscal year 2026, the U.S. Treasury has already spent approximately $1.5 trillion on interest expenses, representing a 14.2% increase over the comparable period in fiscal 2025.

Interest costs totaled approximately $1.22 trillion during fiscal 2025, up 7.3% from the previous year.

Interest on the national debt has now become the federal government’s second-largest spending category, exceeding defense and Medicare expenditures, with only Social Security costing more.

Maharrey contends that if foreign governments continue reducing Treasury purchases while private investors demand higher yields, the Federal Reserve may have little choice but to resume large-scale bond buying through quantitative easing.

The Federal Reserve’s Catch-22

According to Maharrey, this creates a dilemma the Federal Reserve cannot escape.

If policymakers continue fighting inflation through tighter monetary policy, they risk bursting the debt bubble and severely damaging the economy.

If they instead resume aggressive monetary easing and quantitative easing, they risk reigniting inflation through additional money creation.

Maharrey believes history suggests the Federal Reserve will ultimately choose inflation over recession, arguing that preserving economic stability has consistently taken priority over maintaining purchasing power.

He suggests that the changing bond market may increasingly limit the Fed’s ability to control long-term interest rates, forcing policymakers into decisions they would rather avoid.

Why Gold Could Replace Bonds in Traditional Portfolios

Maharrey concludes by examining what these structural changes could mean for investors.

For decades, the standard investment allocation consisted of a 60/40 portfolio—roughly 60% equities and 40% bonds.

That strategy depended on bonds rising when stocks declined.

Today, however, bonds and equities increasingly move together.

Massif Capital’s research found that the rolling correlation between stocks and bonds, which remained moderately negative from 2003 through 2021, surged to approximately +0.5 during 2022 and has since averaged near +0.6.

As a result, bonds no longer provide the diversification many investors expect.

Maharrey points to Morgan Stanley Chief Investment Officer Michael Wilson, who recently suggested a 60/20 strategy, replacing half of the traditional bond allocation with gold as a more resilient inflation hedge.

Central Banks Continue Choosing Gold

Supporting this view, Maharrey notes that central banks themselves increasingly favor gold over government bonds.

According to the figures cited in the episode, central banks have purchased more than 1,000 metric tons of gold annually for four consecutive years.

By comparison, average annual central bank gold purchases between 2010 and 2021 totaled only 473 metric tons.

For Maharrey, this trend reinforces the idea that gold has increasingly become the world’s preferred safe-haven asset as confidence in long-term government debt continues to erode.

Looking Beyond Today’s Headlines

Maharrey closes by returning to the episode’s central message: investors should focus less on daily market noise and more on long-term historical patterns.

Whether examining Treasury markets, Federal Reserve policy, inflation, or precious metals, he believes today’s developments point toward a prolonged period of structurally higher interest rates, persistent currency debasement, and increased demand for tangible assets.

While short-term volatility is inevitable, Maharrey argues that the long-term trends increasingly favor gold and silver as tools for preserving purchasing power in an evolving financial landscape.