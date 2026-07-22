Biggs Wins Arizona Gubernatorial Primary with 71.5% of Vote

(zachery Schmidt, The Center Square) U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs defeated U.S. Rep. David Schweikert in the Arizona Republican primary for governor Tuesday.

With 7% of Arizona precincts reporting, Biggs, R-Gilbert, received 71.5% of the votes, while Schweikert, R-Scottsdale, only got 16%.

Biggs will now go up against Gov. Katie Hobbs, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, in the Nov. 3 general election.

On social media after winning the nomination, Biggs said on social media he was “deeply honored to be chosen by Arizona Republicans as their nominee” to beat the governor in November.

“This campaign has been driven by our grassroots supporters from the day we launched in January 2025 with a clear mission of Restoring the American Dream in our great state,” Biggs said.

“Tonight’s results show that Arizonans overwhelmingly believe in our vision and I’m grateful to have earned their support. Our goal has always been to unite the Republican Party and we’ve done that as much as any nominee in recent memory,” he noted.

The Republican Governors Association congratulated Biggs on his victory over Schweikert.

“Throughout his career in public service, Andy has fought to lower costs, grow Arizona’s economy, unleash American energy, and secure the border,” said RGA Chair Governor Greg Gianforte.

“As governor, Andy will continue to put Arizona families first while Katie Hobbs focuses on serving special interests instead of addressing affordability, increasing the supply of housing and creating more good-paying jobs,” Gianforte said. “Arizonans have a clear choice this November, and Andy Biggs is the leader to get the state back on track.”

After securing her nomination, Hobbs said she is “grateful to every Arizonan who’s already shown up for this campaign.”

“I’ve never lost an election, but I’ve also never won one alone. This will be a close race, but I’m excited to be in this fight with all of you to keep Arizona moving forward,” she noted on social media.

Looking ahead, Hobbs has a cash-on-hand advantage over Biggs. According to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, she has nearly $2 million while Biggs has almost $1.3 million.

In other state races, Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, is beating Rodney Glassman by 12 percentage points for the Republican nominee for attorney general. Petersen had 56% of the vote on Tuesday night.

The Senate president is leading the race despite having less money on hand. According to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, Glassman had nearly $2.4 million in cash on hand compared to Petersen’s $523,863.

Attorney General Kris Mayes ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Mayes thanked Arizonans for their support on social media.

“From day one, I’ve stayed focused on the work at hand — protecting Arizona families from drug smugglers and scammers, holding greedy corporations accountable, defending our water, and keeping our communities safe,” Mayes said.

“That work isn’t done. Now we’re heading into the general election ready to win and keep delivering results for every Arizonan,” she added.

Right now, Mayes has $2.3 million of cash on hand.

For Arizona’s school superintendent races, Kimberly Yee is beating Superintendent Tom Horne in the Republican primary race by 8.2%.

Teresa Leyba Ruiz defeated Brett Matthew Newby in the Democratic nomination for school superintendent.

She had more cash on hand than Newby, with $146,232 compared to his $109,141.

Yee has $245,613 of cash on hand.