3 Firefighters Killed in Western Wildfire were Trying to Shield Themselves from Flames

(Headline USA) Three firefighters killed over the weekend in a wildfire along the Colorado–Utah border were trying to shield themselves from flames by deploying tent-like shelters when they were overcome, authorities said.

The victims were part of a crew that goes into remote areas to quickly put out new and rapidly escalating wildfires, federal officials said Monday.

Their deaths on Saturday came almost 13 years to the day since an elite crew of 19 wildland firefighters died when they were trapped in a steep canyon in Yarnell, Arizona.

Like this weekend’s victims, the men in Arizona had tried to deploy emergency shelters that are a “last resort” for firefighters when there’s no other way out. Investigators didn’t blame anyone in the deaths but did cite radio communication problems that contributed to the Granite Mountain Hotshots becoming trapped. Arizona’s workplace safety commission also fined the state’s forestry division for not pulling the Hotshots out.

Wildfires have erupted over the past week all across the West, fueled by months of dry weather and a record lack of snow this past winter in some places. Wildfire experts have been warning for months that extreme fire dangers are likely this summer.

With more than two dozen large fires burning, almost 8,000 wildland firefighters and dozens of firefighting helicopters have been deployed. About half of the largest blazes are in Alaska while the rest are mostly in Western states.

Evacuations were in place near seven fires, including in Arizona, Washington state, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah.

The U.S. Forest Service identified the firefighters killed as Emily Barker, 38, of Clinton Township, Michigan; Nick Hutcherson, 27 of Glendale, Arizona; and Sydney Watson, 26, of Warrior, Alabama.

Two others who were with them sustained burn injuries, authorities said.

The thee victims were assigned to a Helitack crew that can be dropped into remote areas by helicopters and whose mission is to prevent new fires from growing into out-of-control blazes. But it can be extremely dangerous, often taking place in areas where fires are rapidly expanding.

One of the crew members worked for the U.S. Wildland Fire Service while two were assigned to the U.S. Forest Service and all were part of an interagency response to fires just west of Grand Junction, Colorado.

The Snyder Fire in the area has burned about 44 square miles (114 square kilometers), authorities said.

The Wildland Fire Service, created earlier this year to streamline firefighting on public lands, said in a statement that it “stands united” with the Forest Service in grief and “in our unwavering support for the loved ones left behind.”

More hot, dry and windy weather across the Southwest will elevate the threat of fires at least until the weekend, according to the national Storm Prediction Center.

Among the concerns were high winds in the mountains of Colorado and Wyoming, in the Black Hills of South Dakota and across portions of the High Plains.

Utah already has restricted firework usage going into the July Fourth holiday.

Officials on Monday increased the national “preparedness level” for wildfires to a 4, on a scale of 1 to 5. That’s a sign resources are beginning to be strained, and officials warned of a high potential for new, large fires in multiple parts of the country in coming days.

So far this year, the fires have burned more than 4,800 square miles (12,400 square kilometers) — the most by this point in the year since 2022 and significantly above the 10-year average.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.