‘We Want to be Heard:’ Angel Moms Describe Brutal Murders of Daughters

(Bethany Blankley, The Center Square) – Family members of those killed by violent foreign nationals released into the U.S. by the Biden-Harris administration have endorsed President Donald Trump for president.

They joined Trump at a news conference in Montezuma Pass at the Arizona-Mexico border in Cochise County on Thursday, where Trump described the types of crimes being committed against Americans by what he described as some of the most dangerous people in the world.

“Biden-Harris unleased a deadly plague of migrant crime on our country” that “shattered so many families’ lives and stole so many incredible young lives,” Trump said.

“We can’t let it happen to other people. We can’t let what you’re going through happen to other families,” he said to the Angel families joining him.

One was Patricia Moran, the mother of Maryland resident Rachel Moran, a mother of five, who was allegedly raped and murdered by a Venezuelan who illegally entered the country in California.

Rachel’s mother described her as a loving mother and small business owner who “worked very hard to support her family.” The trail she went running on where she was murdered is a public trail where “moms with baby carriages go.” Her body was found after she was “brutally beaten, raped and then stuffed into a drain pipe.”

“We’re 1,800 miles from the border and because of this open border we’ve had not just my daughter, but we’ve actually had two in the same county,” who were raped and murdered by illegal border crossers, Patricia Moran said.

“The reason why I came here today … is because I really want our words to be heard. I really want you to take to heart what we’re saying.

“We’re not here for a political stand, although we are. We’re here because we’re losing our moms, our daughters, our children to criminals, and that shouldn’t happen. We should be taking care of our country, our people. The only way I believe that’s going to happen is if President Trump is reelected as president.”

Patricia Moran also said the best way to protect Americans was to “close up this border and put policies back into place that were there before instead of this open border.” If the border isn’t secure, she said, “We’re just going to end up being a third world country.

“I truly hope that you would just take my words to heart because it’s devastating to lose a child. But it’s even more devastating when you see the pictures, or you see the body, and you really understand what’s happened to that person.”

Another Angel mom who spoke was Alexis Nungaray, the mother of 12-year-old Jocelyn who was strangled to death allegedly by two Venezuelans illegally in the country. The Democratic district attorney who charged them said they shouldn’t have been in the country and endorsed Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for Senate.

“My daughter was just 12. She had dreams to be famous. She wanted to be a famous actor. She was so funny. She was her own personality and it’s been very hard. June 17th was the day her life was taken,” Alexis Nungaray said.

“She was left with no clothing from the waist down, was thrown in a Bayou, left strangled to death. We believe she was assaulted off of DNA kit. They had no reason to do anything that they did to Jocelyn.

“There was over 300 detention beds that they should have been at because they were detained and they were released,” she said, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities. “They shouldn’t have been released. One had an ankle monitor. That didn’t stop anything,” she said referring to Biden-Harris parole policies.

“Now I have to go through the rest of my life with my son always asking for his sister. I just really, really, really want everybody to please take into consideration how important border control is because we’re losing very innocent people to heinous crimes that shouldn’t be happening in the first place.”

Alexis Nungaray also endorsed Trump and his border policies.

“Please, please, I really hope everybody can hear my pain. Please, please he needs to be in office,” she said of Trump. “We need … better border control. We need to stop this. We need to stop losing our littles.”

The Angel families also said they have never heard from Biden or Harris even when Harris recently visited Houston after Jocelyn’s murder. Trump callws them and met with their families, they said.