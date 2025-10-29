Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Trump Responds to Russian Missile Test: We Have a Nuclear Submarine Right Off Their Shores

Posted by Headline USA Editor
HMS Vanguard
Nuclear submarine HMS Vanguard arrives back at HM Naval Base Clyde, Faslane, Scotland following a patrol. / PHOTO: CPOA(Phot) Tam McDonald/MOD

(Kyle Anzalone, Libertarian Institute) Following Russia’s successful test of a new nuclear-powered cruise missile, President Donald Trump warned that the US has a nuclear-armed submarine just off the Russian coast. 

“They know we have a nuclear submarine — the greatest in the world — right off their shores,” Trump told reporters on Monday. “It doesn’t have to go 8,000 miles.” He added that Russia is “not playing games with us. We’re not playing games with them either. We test missiles all the time.”

The President’s remarks followed Moscow’s announcement of the successful test of the nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile. Russian officials said the missile traveled 8,700 miles and had a flight time of 15 hours. The Burevestnik, or what NATO has dubbed Skyfall, is capable of carrying nuclear warheads. 

The missile test and threat from Trump come at a low point in US-Russian relations. Mowcow and Washington are engaged in a proxy war in Ukraine. Washington has imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow, reducing trade between the US and Russia. 

Additionally, the US has scrapped most of its arms control agreements with Russia. The only existing pact limiting the nuclear arsenals of the world’s nuclear superpowers is New Start, and it will expire in February. 

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov argued the Burevestnik should not further deteriorate the US-Russian relationship.  “There is nothing here that could or should further strain relations between Moscow and Washington, especially since they are already at a minimum,” he said. “So far, only the first tentative steps have been taken to bring these relations out of their previous state of stagnation.”

Following a phone call between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin this month, the American leader announced that he would hold a summit with his Russian counterpart in Hungary. 

However, lower-level talks failed to make progress and the White House scrapped the meeting. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told reporters on Monday, “Ukraine is not responding to our initiatives, avoiding dialogue. Nothing has changed,” he said.

This article originally appeared at The Libertarian Institute.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Netanyahu Orders ‘Immediate and Powerful’ Attacks on Gaza

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com