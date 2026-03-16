Monday, March 16, 2026

Supreme Court to Hear Arguments Over Push to End Legal Protections for Migrants from Haiti, Syria

The justices did not allow the administration to immediately end protections…

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen, July 1, 2024, in Washington. The Supreme Court shut down a long-shot push from Missouri Monday, Aug. 5, seeking to remove a gag order in former President Donald Trump's hush-money case and delay his sentencing in New York. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

(Headline USA) The Supreme Court will hear arguments over the Trump administration’s push to end legal protections for people fleeing war and natural disaster from countries around the world, including Haiti and Syria.

The high court agreed Monday to hear the case after the Justice Department appealed lower court rulings that delayed the end of protections allowing people with temporary protected status to live and work in the U.S.

The justices did not allow the administration to immediately end protections, instead delaying any action until after they hear the case in the coming weeks.

The conservative-majority court has previously allowed immigration authorities to end legal protections for 600,000 people from Venezuela, exposing them to potential deportation.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

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