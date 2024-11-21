Matt Gaetz Withdraws Himself from Being Trump’s Attorney General

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Former House Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., withdrew himself from becoming President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general Thursday—just 8 days after being nominated.

After meeting with senators on Wednesday, Gaetz decided not to continue his efforts to be confirmed to avoid “becoming a distraction” from the Trump-Vance transition.

I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 21, 2024

“I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday,” Gaetz wrote on X. “I appreciate their thoughtful feedback—and the incredible support of so many.”

Gaetz added that he felt being considered for attorney general took away from more important issues.

“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Gaetz added. “There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General.”

He said it is important the new administration is ready from the start.

“Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1,” he added.

Gaetz’s nomination triggered a pressure campaign by Democrats to release a House Ethics Committee report detailing sexual misconduct allegations, all which Gaetz has denied.

CNN reported Thursday that unnamed sources said a woman told the ethics committee she had two sexual encounters with Gaetz when she was 17 years old.

This came one day after the panel’s Republicans voted Wednesday not to make public the report.

“I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history,” Gaetz wrote. “I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I’m certain he will Save America.”

Trump responded to Gaetz’s withdraw on Truth Social by saying his ex-nominee has a “wonderful future.”

“I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General,” he Republican president-elect wrote. “He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect.

Trump added he looks forward to seeing what Gaetz will accomplish in the future.

Thank you President Trump! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/P8ey92elYH — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 21, 2024

Gaetz thanked Trump for his statement on X.

Some in his orbit have speculated that he could defer to his pick for deputy attorney general, his personal attorney Todd Blanche, but that remains to be seen. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 21, 2024

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported shortly after the announcement that Trump “does not have a new name in mind” for attorney general.

She suggested he could defer to personal attorney Todd Blanche, his pick for deputy attorney general—but made clear she has not yet heard this would occur.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.