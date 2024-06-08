Quantcast
Saturday, June 8, 2024

Judge Alerts Trump Lawyers to Facebook Comment on Conviction From ‘Juror’s Cousin’

'MISTRIAL!!!'

Posted by Editor 5
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Freeland, Mich., Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(Brett Rowland, The Center Square) – A person who wrote on the New York court’s official Facebook page that his cousin was on the jury in former President Donald Trump’s porn star case grabbed the judge’s attention.

On Friday, Judge Juan Merchan wrote a letter to both Trump’s attorneys and prosecutors notifying them of the comment, which was posted under a routine court post on May 29, the day before a jury convicted Trump of 34 felonies.

Facebook user Michael Anderson posted “My cousin is a juror and says Trump is getting convicted 🎉 Thank you folks for all your hard work!!!!.”

TCS - Merchan letter screenshot

In the letter, Merchan said he had just learned of the comment.

“Today, the Court became aware of a comment that was posted on the Unified Court System’s public Facebook page and which I now bring to your attention,” the judge wrote in the brief letter.

“The comment, now labeled as one week old, responded to a routine UCS notice, posted on May 29.”

Merchan’s letter did not clarify whether the person who posted the comment was indeed related to a juror.

Trump posted a comment on his social media platform Truth Social: “MISTRIAL!!!”

A New York jury on May 30 convicted Trump of 34 counts of falsifying business records for disguising hush money payments to an adult film actress as legal costs ahead of the 2016 election.

Under New York state law, falsifying business records in the first degree is a Class E felony punishable by a maximum of four years in prison.

Merchan set sentencing for 10 a.m. July 11, four days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, is scheduled for July 15-18, when Trump will likely be picked as the party’s nominee for president.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Giant, Venomous, Flying Spiders Soon to Become a Mainstay on Eastern U.S. Coast
Next article
Convictions Fail to Sink Trump’s Campaign

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com