Judge Alerts Trump Lawyers to Facebook Comment on Conviction From ‘Juror’s Cousin’

(Brett Rowland, The Center Square) – A person who wrote on the New York court’s official Facebook page that his cousin was on the jury in former President Donald Trump’s porn star case grabbed the judge’s attention.

On Friday, Judge Juan Merchan wrote a letter to both Trump’s attorneys and prosecutors notifying them of the comment, which was posted under a routine court post on May 29, the day before a jury convicted Trump of 34 felonies.

Facebook user Michael Anderson posted “My cousin is a juror and says Trump is getting convicted 🎉 Thank you folks for all your hard work!!!!.”