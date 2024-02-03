EXCLUSIVE: Man Shot by Mom’s Boyfriend in Viral Video Was in a Satanic Cult—and Now the Mom Is Dead

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) About two weeks ago, a video went viral of a Tennessee man shooting his girlfriend’s son at point-blank range. The son, Kyle Spitze, survived, while the boyfriend committed suicide after a standoff with police.

That bizarre story, which occurred in August but only went viral recently, just took a deeply disturbing twist.

On Sunday, Spitze’s mother, Melanie Spitze, was found dead in a hotel room—as first reported on Twitter by the online researcher “Bx.”

Headline USA reviewed the graphic video described in Bx’s tweet, and it indeed shows a woman prone on the floor, hair covering her face, with blood-soaked sheets on the bed nearby.

“I just woke up and there’s blood everywhere, and mom won’t breath, and I’m fucking scared. Mom … Mom, please wake up, please,” Kyle can be heard saying in the video, which Headline USA isn’t sharing out of respect for Melanie. “This is so traumatizing.”

Later, Kyle can be heard giving his social security number to a law enforcement officer. That social security number matches the number for Kyle on a doxing website—which indicates that it’s really him in the video. The arm seen in the video also has the same bracelet Kyle wears in other photos.

Involvement in a Sadistic Satanic Cult

But now Kyle’s biological father has confirmed the online rumors that his son was in the Satanic cult “764,” which is an offshoot of the Order of the Nine Angles, or O9A—a neo-Nazi accelerationist group involved in multiple terrorist plots.

According to the Justice Department and others, O9A has a terroristic goal in mind: to corrupt the youth, which will accelerate the collapse of Western society.

The 764 cult “represents a radical shift in the group to specifically target children and use [child porn] and videos depicting animal cruelty, self-harm, and other acts of violence to accelerate chaos in society,” the DOJ said in recent court filings.

Spitze’s father, Michael Spitze, told Headline USA that his son spiraled into Satanic cults about six years ago, when he and the now-deceased Melanie were getting separated. Spitze said his son, who was 18 at the time, was groomed by a woman named “Tara,” who was nearly 20 years his senior.

“He was just turning 18, and that woman convinced him to move to Washington state. and she groomed him and taught him how to do all that stuff online,” the father said. “I hate her.”

Mr. Spitze stated emphatically that he believes his son Kyle’s involvement with Satanic cults is entirely unrelated to his mother’s death.

“My wife’s death has nothing to do with Kyle’s indiscretions over the past how many years in this 764 club shit,” he said.

Michael told this publication that he believes Kyle’s mother died of a heroin overdose. He dispelled nasty rumors on message boards that his cultist son was somehow responsible or otherwise involved in the tragedy.

From Kyle’s video footage, there aren’t any visible marks on Melanie’s body, and what appears to be a Narcan inhaler—used to reverse opioid overdoes—can be seen near her right hand. As for the bloody sheets, the father said Melanie had serious liver cirrhosis, and that she vomited the blood.

And while the Knoxville Police Department said Friday that the death is still an open investigation—pending the outcome of the autopsy and examination being conducted by the Knox County Regional Forensic Center—Kyle’s father stated that the autopsy report shows that the death was an overdose. Though he declined to provide any documentation, Michael said it’s only a matter of time before law enforcement makes an announcement.

“They’re still going over the autopsy report. The only thing I was told by the detective was they didn’t find any visible marks on her body,” he said. “The autopsy has already been conducted, her body’s been transferred to the funeral home, and she’s being prepared.”

Michael did refer to his wife as being murdered.

“Kyle has some issues, and he posts things he stupidly should not when he’s in drug-induced stupors. But no, Kyle did not have anything to do with his mother’s murder. If he did, he’d be in jail by now,” said Michael, who purported to be a government contractor with a secret security clearance (Melanie was also an administrative assistant for Lockheed Martin until 2016, he said).

Later, when Headline USA called Michael to ask a follow-up question about why he used the term “murder,” Michael became agitated and hung up the phone.

In a follow-up text message, he explained: “You completely misunderstand me. People online were saying he murdered his mom and I [said] no he didn’t.”

The father also vigorously denied the allegations about Kyle’s 764-related activities.

“Yes, Kyle’s been involved with these idiots online for a number of years. Never has Kyle actually done anything with these idiots. I don’t know why he’d aspire to be like them—maybe because he thinks hacking is the coolest thing in the world,” Michael said.

“But no, my son is not a pedophile. He just may be associated with some fucked up people, but he’s definitely not involved in those activities.”

When presented with evidence that a girl allegedly cut herself and painted, “I’m so sorry Kyle,” along with “764” and occult iconography in blood on a wall—Michael denied that his son had anything to do with that.

“No proof, I don’t see him in any pictures,” Michael said in one text, before following up with: “He’s been in the hospital for 3 days with no access to his electronics, phone etc. [Y]et somehow someone posted, impersonating him yesterday. He’s being blackmailed and blamed for things that he didn’t do and hasn’t done.”

Later, Michael texted again: “He may not be totally innocent but someone is deliberately trying to do this and pretend they are him.”

Michael reiterated: “Kyle did not have any hand in the death of my wife. That has been legally proven, or the police would have had him in custody a long time ago if they did their investigation.”

Interrelated 764 and O9A Cults Have Bloody, Abusive History

The 764 cult first became widely known last September, when the FBI issued a bulletin warning parents that the group is “deliberately targeting minor victims on publicly available messaging platforms to extort them into recording or livestreaming acts of self-harm and producing child sexual abuse material.”

The FBI reportedly discovered 764 while investigating social media posts from Angel Almeida, a 23-year-old arrested in November 2021 on gun charges.

According to recently unsealed records from that case, an anonymous tip led the FBI to the Satanic cult. The tipster allegedly wrote to the FBI in October 2021 that Almeida sent child pornography to a minor.

“He consistently posts animal abuse material and has even posted images of himself having abused an animal by chopping it in half. He is extremely dangerous. He openly admits what he wants to do to children, posts his drug use online, and even posts child abuse material,” the tipster told the FBI.

After receiving that information, the FBI, which claims to not know the identity of the anonymous tipster, began looking at Almeida’s publicly available social media, according to search warrants. Agents found photos of him posing with a black O9A flag in the background.

“Members and associates of O9A have espoused violent, neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic, and Satanic beliefs, and have expressed admiration for figures such as Adolf Hitler and Usama Bin Laden,” FBI agent Sean Johnson said in his search warrant application. “Members and associates of O9A have also participated in acts of violence, including murders.”

Other pictures on Almeida’s social media accounts included one of a bloody cat that had apparently been stabbed with a knife, as well as one of an individual standing in front of a Nazi flag with a shirt reading “Kiddie Fiddler” in front of a sign that reads, “I’M ADDICTED TO HARDCORE CHILD PORNOGRAPHY.”

FBI Investigating 764 & 09A Cult Activities

Additionally, the search warrant applications disclosed that an undercover FBI employee gathered evidence on Almeida.

More recently, the Justice Department filed charges in December against another 764 member, Kalana Limkin, for allegedly promoting child pornography, sexual extortion, and trafficking, animal cruelty and self-harm of minors.

The details of Limkin’s alleged activities are as horrendous, if not more so, than those in the Almeida case. According to the DOJ, Limkin would find minors online and extort them into posting nude pictures or violent actions—or sometimes both.

With one victim, Limkin allegedly shared his screen and showed her child pornography of a 5-year-old girl being raped.

An FBI affidavit said the bureau launched an investigation into Limkin last May, and then interviewed one of his victims a month later.

It took another six months for the FBI to finally arrest him in Hawaii. Agents did so in December, and he allegedly admitted to possessing child porn and being involved in 764 and the O9A.

Only a portion of the FBI affidavit—which was signed by an agent of the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division assigned to an FBI joint terrorism task force—has been released. The FBI said it wants the remainder to be sealed due to an ongoing investigation.

FBI Informant Holds Top 09A Cult Leadership Role

As Headline USA has reported, O9A has some intriguing connections to U.S. security agencies. Its founder was purportedly a member of a CIA-sponsored militia in the United Kingdom during the Cold War, and its U.S. leader, Josh Sutter, is a longtime FBI informant.

O9A has fomented several neo-Nazi terrorist plots, and an O9A-linked neo-Nazi participated in the 2017 Charlottesville Unite the Right rally.

There are even suggestions that O9A may have been involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising.

Jade Parker, a security-clearance-holding counterterrorism analyst who has done some of the groundbreaking work on O9A, claimed in 2022 to have identified the Jan. 6 pipe bomber—only to disappear from the internet soon thereafter. Parker suggested that O9A accelerationists exploited the Jan. 6 crowd on her July 2021 appearance on the popular national security podcast, The Team House, though she didn’t provide specifics.

EXCLUSIVE: In 2022, a counterterrorism expert and former military intelligence contractor claimed to have identified the Jan 6 pipe bomber and their associated network. And then, a short while later, she vanished. What happened to Jade Parker?#WhereIsJade pic.twitter.com/SRhYiMPMY5 — Bx (@bx_on_x) January 22, 2024

Headline USA Source Threatened by 764 Cult Members

Meanwhile, Headline USA has learned that Bx—the source who initially reported Melanie’s death and Kyle’s connections to 764—is being threatened by 764 members. This reporter reviewed some of those death and rape threats, and spoke to Bx about the matter.

Bx, whose identity is being withheld for obvious reasons, said she’s in touch with law enforcement.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.