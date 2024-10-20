Biden-Kamala Keeping Bannon Past Release Date Under First Step Act 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Steve Bannon affirmed on Friday that the Biden-Harris-led Bureau of Prisons is refusing his release under the First Step Act, despite his presumed eligibility.

Bannon is currently in federal custody serving a four-month sentence on two counts of contempt of Congress after asserting executive privilege to counter a subpoena from the partisan House Select Jan. 6 committee.

Bannon, a former chief advisor in the Trump White House, told the National Pulse that he qualifies for early release under the First Step Act, signed into law by former President Trump. Bannon also scolded Vice President Kamala Harris in the statement.

“Kamala Harris is the ‘Queen of Mass Incarcerations,’ detested by black and hispanic [sic] men who are refusing to turn out and vote for her,” Bannon wrote. “She has done nothing to implement President Trump’s heroic First Step Act, in fact welcoming hundreds of thousands of hardened illegal migrant criminals while allowing US citizens eligible for early release to rot in prison. No mass deportations, but continual mass incarcerations.”

As reported by the Pulse, Bannon sought to have his bail reimposed or to receive supervised release in a motion filed on Aug. 29, 2024. This request has remained pending for over 75 days.

“The Court should grant Mr. Bannon’s motion for bail pending completion of Supreme Court review, and order the Bureau of Prisons to release Mr. Bannon immediately,” Bannon’s attorneys told the outlet.

In the same statement, Bannon asserted that Harris will not be elected president in November.

He added, “Harris will lose this election on her inability to get black and hispanic men to vote for her in Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. The four years she did nothing for family reunification of American citizen prisoners while genuflecting to illegal alien criminals is coming back to bite her.”

Bannon concluded, “The Harris Bureau of Prisons is illegally holding me past my legal release date–trying to eliminate one of President Trump’s strongest advocates–these criminals reek of desperation.”

Bannon is set to be released on Oct. 29, according to his podcast co-host Natalie Winters.