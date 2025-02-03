Quantcast
Monday, February 3, 2025

Acting FBI Director Refusing Trump’s Lawful Order to Review Jan. 6 Investigators

'He refused the DOJ’s demand altogether after its subsequent request, which was to provide by late Monday detailed information on how each employee was involved, and to what extent, in the 1,300 cases...'

Posted by Ken Silva
An AI image of an FBI agent rifling through drawers. PHOTO: ChatGPT
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Call it an FB-Insurrection.

With thousands of federal employees potentially on the chopping block, FBI Acting Director Brian Driscoll is reportedly refusing an order from the Justice Department to compile a list of agents who were involved in the prosecution of Jan. 6 protestors.

Driscoll’s insubordination is in response to a Friday order from Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, who directed the firing of eight senior FBI executives. Bove also ordered the review of thousands of other bureau employees, including all those who investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising, as well as those involved in the raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in 2022.

“I do not believe the current leadership of the Justice Department can trust these FBI employees to assist in implementing the President’s agenda faithfully,” Bove reportedly said in the order.

In response to that order, Driscoll wrote an email to FBI employees on Friday evening, confirming that he was directed to compile a list of agents involved in Jan. 6.

“We understand that this request encompasses thousands of employees across the country who have supported these investigative efforts. I am one of those employees, as is acting Deputy Director Kissane,” he said.

However, the Washington Times reported Sunday that Driscoll didn’t follow the DOJ’s order.

“According to sources, he refused the DOJ’s demand altogether after its subsequent request, which was to provide by late Monday detailed information on how each employee was involved, and to what extent, in the 1,300 cases,” the Times reported.

Driscoll was still FBI acting director at the time of this article’s publication, but speculation is swirling that he could be out by the end of the day.

Meanwhile, notorious anti-Trump attorney Mark Zaid is complaining that Trump’s plans to fire FBI agents is violating their constitutional rights.

“Any adverse employment action, including removal, must respect all required standard procedural and substantive due process protections,” Zaid said in a Sunday letter to Bove, threatening legal action. “If you proceed with terminations and/or public exposure of terminated employees’ identities, we stand ready to vindicate their rights through all available legal means.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

